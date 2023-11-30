UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League group stage: Who's through, who's out?

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Check out who is through to the next phase and who is out of contention.

Marseille have secured a top-two finish
Confirmed in top two: Atalanta*, Brighton, Freiburg, Leverkusen*, Liverpool*, Marseille, Rennes, Roma, Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, Villarreal, West Ham

*Group winners

Cannot finish in top two: AEK Athens, Ajax, Aris Limassol, Häcken, LASK, Maccabi Haifa, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Raków, Servette, Sheriff, Sturm Graz, TSC Bačka Topola

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 30 November

Europa League group standings

Group A

14/12: West Ham vs Freiburg, Olympiacos vs TSC Bačka Topola

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group B

14/12: Ajax vs AEK Athens, Brighton vs Marseille

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group C

14/12: Aris Limassol vs Sparta Praha, Real Betis vs Rangers

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group D

14/12: Raków vs Atalanta, Sporting CP vs Sturm Graz

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group E

14/12: Union SG vs Liverpool, LASK vs Toulouse

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group F

06/12: Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa
14/12: Rennes vs Villarreal, Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group G

14/12: Roma vs Sheriff, Slavia Praha vs Servette

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

Group H

14/12: Leverkusen vs Molde, Qarabağ vs Häcken 

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

