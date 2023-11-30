Europa League group stage: Who's through, who's out?
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Check out who is through to the next phase and who is out of contention.
Confirmed in top two: Atalanta*, Brighton, Freiburg, Leverkusen*, Liverpool*, Marseille, Rennes, Roma, Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, Villarreal, West Ham
*Group winners
Cannot finish in top two: AEK Athens, Ajax, Aris Limassol, Häcken, LASK, Maccabi Haifa, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Raków, Servette, Sheriff, Sturm Graz, TSC Bačka Topola
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Last updated: 30 November
14/12: West Ham vs Freiburg, Olympiacos vs TSC Bačka Topola
14/12: Ajax vs AEK Athens, Brighton vs Marseille
14/12: Aris Limassol vs Sparta Praha, Real Betis vs Rangers
14/12: Raków vs Atalanta, Sporting CP vs Sturm Graz
14/12: Union SG vs Liverpool, LASK vs Toulouse
06/12: Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa
14/12: Rennes vs Villarreal, Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa
14/12: Roma vs Sheriff, Slavia Praha vs Servette
14/12: Leverkusen vs Molde, Qarabağ vs Häcken
