Djibril Sidibé wins Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

Friday, December 22, 2023

Djibril Sidibé's effort for AEK Athens against Brighton on Matchday 1 has been voted UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage.

Djibril Sidibé of AEK Athens has won the Europa League Goal of the Group Stage Getty Images

Nearly 6000 votes were cast for UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage, with Djibril Sidibé's brilliant header for AEK Athens against Brighton on Matchday 1 topping the poll, presented by Heineken 0.0.

With 10 minutes gone in the contest at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Sidibé met Ehsan Hajsafi's corner with a powerful header from just inside the box which flew into the top corner to give his side the lead in a match they went on to win 3-2.

Following just behind Sidibé in the vote was Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose acrobatic bicycle kick was his second of three goals in a 4-3 victory against Ajax. West Ham's Lucas Paquetá finished third for his crashing volley in a 2-1 defeat to Olympiacos.

UEL - Heineken - GOTGS - Djibril Sidibe (Brighton v AEK Athens)

2023/24 Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Djibril Sidibé, Brighton 2-3 AEK Athens (Matchday 1)

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marseille 4-3 Ajax (Matchday 5)

3. Lucas Paquetá, Olympiacos 2-1 West Ham (Matchday 3)

4. Ludovic Blas, Rennes 3-0 Maccabi Haifa (Matchday 1)

5. Lorenz Assignon, Rennes 2-3 Villarreal (Matchday 6)

6. Thijs Dallinga, Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool (Matchday 4)

7. Victor Boniface, Leverkusen 5-1 Qarabağ (Matchday 3)

8. Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Molde 5-1 Häcken (Matchday 3)

9. Lucas Paquetá, Freiburg 1-2 West Ham (Matchday 2)

10. Santiago Comesaña, Villarreal 3-2 Panathinaikos (Matchday 5)

