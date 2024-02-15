Europa League knockout round play-off first legs: Milan and Benfica open with wins

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ángel Di María and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were among the players celebrating as the UEFA Europa League returned from its winter slumber.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Predictor: How did you get on?

Feyenoord 1-1 Roma

Highlights: Feyenoord 1-1 Roma

After Igor Paixão had given Feyenoord a half-time lead, Romelu Lukaku looped in Leonardo Spinazzola's 67th-minute cross to earn Roma a draw in Rotterdam. Leandro Paredes' early strike for the visitors hit the crossbar while Luka Ivanušec's free-kick rattled a post as the Dutch side came close to winning the game in second-half added time.

Key stat: Lukaku has scored in 17 of his last 18 Europa League appearances, hitting 21 in total across those matches.

Galatasaray 3-2 Sparta Praha

Highlights: Galatasaray 3-2 Sparta Praha

Mauro Icardi's added-time strike clinched a dramatic victory. Kerem Demirbay's opener was cancelled out by Angelo Preciado's stunning effort early in the second half, but Ladislav Krejčí's own goal restored the hosts' advantage. Cimbom's Victor Nelsson was dismissed for a foul shortly before Jan Kuchta's header drew Sparta level again. With ten minutes left, Matěj Ryneš was sent off for a second booking, and the lively Icardi won it late, squeezing a shot through two defenders and into the bottom corner.

Key stat: Sparta are without a win in the first leg of their last 15 UEFA competition ties (D6 L9).

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Marseille

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Marseille

Eguinaldo grabbed a dramatic last-gasp equaliser as the spoils were shared in Hamburg. Iliman Ndiaye appeared to have given the visitors the advantage after Mykola Matviyenko cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's landmark strike for Marseille. However, Eguinaldo levelled with a 93rd-minute header to leave the tie very much in the balance.

Key stat: Aubameyang is now the Europa League's joint-top scorer, having matched Radamel Falcao's total of 30 goals in the competition.

Young Boys 1-3 Sporting CP

Highlights: Young Boys 1-3 Sporting CP

The Portuguese league leaders started powerfully but were held until Aurele Amenda turned Marcus Edwards' cross into his own net on 31 minutes. When in-form Viktor Gyökeres converted a penalty ten minutes later, the game seemed to be over for YB, but Filip Ugrinic responded before half-time with a left-footed strike. However, Gonçalo Inácio headed Sporting back in front after the restart, defender Mohamed Ali Camara's dismissal piling on more misery for the hosts.

Key stat: Sporting have lost just two of their last 11 European away games, winning four and drawing five.

Benfica 2-1 Toulouse

Highlights: Benfica 2-1 Toulouse

Ángel Di María converted two penalties to give the Eagles a hard-won advantage in Lisbon. After Rafa Silva's first-half strike hit the crossbar, Di María stroked in his first on 68 minutes. Mikkel Desler volleyed the visitors level with 15 minutes to go, but Di María kept his composure from the spot in added time, Christian Mawissa having been sent off for committing the foul in the box.

Key stat: Benfica are unbeaten in their own stadium in the Europa League, winning 21 matches and drawing five.

What next? The second legs take place on 22 February. Winners of the ties earn a place in the round of 16 draw on 23 February, where they will be unseeded. The seeded teams are Atalanta (ITA), Brighton (ENG), Leverkusen (GER), Liverpool (ENG), Rangers (SCO), Slavia Praha (CZE), Villarreal (ESP), West Ham (ENG).

Milan 3-0 Rennes

Highlights: Milan 3-0 Rennes

Two Ruben Loftus-Cheek headers and a goal wonderfully worked between Theo Hernández and scorer Rafael Leão gave flowing Milan a comfortable home victory. Rennes threatened at times but Milan dominated possession and provided the moments of quality which the visitors could not, despite some late attacking efforts.

Key stat: Loftus-Cheek is the first player to score twice in a European game for Milan since Kaká's double against Manchester United in the 2006/07 Champions League semi-final.

Lens 0-0 Freiburg

Highlights: Lens 0-0 Freiburg

The hosts bossed possession but could not translate that into troubling Noah Atubolu in the visitors' goal – and it was the Bundesliga outfit who almost broke the deadlock midway through the first half when Roland Sallai's fierce strike smacked the crossbar. Massadio Haïdara thought he had found a late winner for the Ligue 1 club, but his attempt was ruled out for an infringement during the build-up.

Key stat: Lens failed to score for the first time in 37 UEFA competition home matches, since a 1-0 defeat against Lazio in the UEFA Cup first round in September 1996.

Braga 2-4 Qarabağ

Highlights: Braga 2-4 Qarabağ

Abdellah Zoubir scored twice as Qarabağ claimed a commanding 4-2 advantage in Portugal. The visitors took control after Simon Banza cancelled out Marko Janković's first-half penalty. Zoubir then struck either side of setting up Juninho for Qarabağ's third goal, before João Moutinho grabbed a consolation for the hosts from the spot.

Key stat: Braga have failed to win five successive European home games for the first time in their history.

What are the knockout round play-offs? There are 16 teams involved in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. Ties are played over two legs and will conclude on Thursday 22 February; the away goals rule has been abolished. The eight winners advance to the round of 16 draw on 23 February (the eight group winners have already qualified for this); the eight play-off losers will no longer be involved in 2023/24 European competition.

