Europa League quarter-final second legs: Game-by-game preview

Roma are defending a slender lead in the all-Italian UEFA Europa League quarter-final, while the prospect of a Premier League wipeout is looming large.

Thursday 18 April

Roma vs Milan (1-0)

Gianluca Mancini's header from a 17th-minute set piece proved to be the only goal of an entertaining first leg at the San Siro, but while Roma had good chances to extend their advantage, the defender is not getting too excited ahead of the return fixture. "It's a game played over 180 minutes," Mancini said. "We won the first leg, but there's another game to go. It's all open still."

Milan coach Stefano Pioli was understandably disappointed with the first-leg result. "We had a good game, not a great one," he said, and he knows his side must do better in Rome. "I believe we can fix things. I liked the way the team played in the second half, but we need to take more risks. I expect to see pride and the will to win in the return leg."

Did you know?

The first-leg success was Roma's first win against Milan in ten encounters in the 2020s (D3 L6).

Atalanta vs Liverpool (3-0)

Asked whether Liverpool can overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit, Reds coach Jürgen Klopp responded that he knows his players can win – but has "no idea" if a turnaround is realistic. There is, however, a precedent if the Reds are seeking inspiration: they won 5-0 in Bergamo in the UEFA Champions League in 2020, helped by a 39-minute hat-trick from Diogo Jota, who returned to action from the bench in the first leg at Anfield following a knee injury.

Liverpool's comebacks from the same scoreline against Milan and Barcelona – both part of glorious European seasons – belong to footballing folklore, so Gian Piero Gasperini's assertion that Atalanta "won't get ahead of ourselves" is unsurprising, although a run of one defeat in 22 Europa League games, qualifiers included, should add to their deserved confidence.

Did you know?

Liverpool have won by three goals or more in at least one away game in each of their last seven European campaigns, including a 5-1 win at Sparta Praha in this season's round of 16, a 7-1 victory at Rangers last season and a club-record 7-0 triumph at Maribor in 2017/18.

What next? Semi-finals First legs

Thursday 2 May

Benfica / Marseille vs Liverpool / Atalanta (21:00 CET)

Milan / Roma vs Leverkusen / West Ham (21:00 CET) Second legs

Thursday 9 May

Liverpool / Atalanta vs Benfica / Marseille (21:00 CET)

Leverkusen / West Ham vs Milan / Roma (21:00 CET)

West Ham vs Leverkusen (0-2)

Used to defending deep and impressing on the break in the Premier League, West Ham's resilience failed them late in Leverkusen, as they conceded two goals scored by substitutes in the final ten minutes. Manager David Moyes knows their second-leg task is an uphill one, saying: "2-0 is a big deficit, but we have a good team and will try to turn this match around."

The runaway Bundesliga leaders are still in the German Cup and dreaming of an incredible treble under Xabi Alonso, but ex-Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has warned his team-mates of what to expect in London. "Even at 2-0, with my past experience, I know how difficult it is to play away against West Ham," he said. "We will have to be focused from the beginning and try to score as well."

Did you know?

West Ham have won their last 11 European home games, and have not conceded in the most recent three. The last team to beat them at home in a UEFA club competition match were Leverkusen's Bundesliga rivals Frankfurt: 2-1 in the 2021/22 Europa League semi-finals.

Marseille vs Benfica (1-2)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's tenth goal of the season in the Europa League subtly changed the complexion of this tie, a 2-1 deficit significantly less daunting than 2-0 for Marseille. "For the second game, we are confident," said the competition's all-time top scorer. "We are still in the race and with a full stadium to push us, we'll try to go through."

Roger Schmidt's side will know to expect a tight game in the return: the clubs' two previous two-legged encounters were close, but Benfica ended up winning both. "At this level, you have to play at twice your maximum level to get through to the next round," said the Eagles' coach. "Now we have to show in the second leg that we deserve to go through."

Did you know?

Benfica have not won in their last five games in France, but three of those matches ended in draws.

What are the quarter-finals? The round pits the eight winners from the UEFA Europa League round of 16 against each other. Ties are played over two legs and conclude on Thursday 18 April; the away goals rule has been abolished. The four winners advance to the semi-finals; the four losers will no longer be involved in 2023/24 European competition.

