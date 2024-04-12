Swissquote match analysis: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

In this article brought to you by Swissquote, UEFA technical observer David James working together with UEFA's analysis unit, looks at how Atalanta used a man-for-man marking strategy, aggressive high press and incisive attacking transitions to record a 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

Team formations

Atalanta's intelligent man-for-man marking strategy disrupts Liverpool's build-up

Atalanta's success at Anfield was built on an impressive defensive strategy involving tactically disciplined man-for-man marking, intelligent positioning and an aggressive high press. The result of this approach meant Jürgen Klopp's side's build-up play was disrupted. Liverpool were forced to deliver more direct balls into their frontline allowing Atalanta to compete for aerial balls, apply pressure in midfield and quickly transition from defence to attack.

Europa League tactical analysis: Atalanta's man-for-man marking

"Atalanta created a numerical overload centrally and then looked to press aggressively in the wide areas to regain possession," explained James, the UEFA observer and former Liverpool goalkeeper. "The goalscoring chance in the second minute from this successful press highlights how disciplined Atalanta were when out of possession. They stuck with their men and at the right moments pressed hard to force a turnover."

Another notable feature of Atalanta's man-for-man strategy was the willingness of their defensive players to follow Liverpool's attackers deep into their own half. In the clips we see Atalanta defender Berat Gjimshiti follow Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones all the way to his own penalty area to prevent him receiving and playing forward. Later in the clip we see fellow central defender Isak Hien track Cody Gakpo into a similar area for the same purpose. Out of shot, Atalanta were confident and competent defending 1v1 across the backline, effectively tracking their men in order to fill any gaps that opened up.

Cohesiveness, communication and a high physical output are all needed to ensure a man-for-man marking strategy is a success. The Italian side maintained the approach throughout the entirety of the contest and were well worth their victory that saw Liverpool's nine-match winning home run in the competition brought to an end.

Crossing proves effective route to goal

After a challenging first half, Liverpool made three substitutions at half-time. The introduction of Andrew Robertson at left-back was the most effective of the changes with the Scotland international one of few players able to avoid the attentions of a man-marker. In the clips below, we see how Robertson's aggressive running without the ball linked to clever combination play allows him to evade his marker. Playing in this way allowed Robertson the opportunity to deliver crosses into the box, which represented Liverpool's best way of getting back into the game.

Europa League tactical analysis: Crossing

However, as in almost all aspects of the tie, Gian Piero Gasperini's side were more effective with their crossing and finishing. For Gianluca Scamacca's second goal, his central strike partner Charles De Ketelaere intelligently slides into a wide position to provide attacking width. The first-time cross denies Liverpool's backline the chance to recover, allowing Scamacca the opportunity to finish. Interestingly, both Scamacca's goals were first-time finishes following a cross from the right side. His first goal was executed with his right foot and the second with his left.

Koopmeiners key to Atalanta's effectiveness with and without ball

Attacking midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is a key figure in Atalanta's team and the Netherlands international proved his worth both in and out of possession at Anfield. The 26-year-old was particularly effective in regaining possession and initiating counterattacks for his side.

Europa League tactical analysis: Koopmeiners key for Atalanta

"Koopmeiners was our player of the match," said James. "Although he didn't get any decisive actions, his role out of possession was carried out superbly, as shown in clip three. He firstly tracks back after a loss of possession and creates an overload in the wide area, forcing Liverpool backwards. He then directly presses Wataru Endo in the midfield third, regaining possession and creating a 3v2 counterattacking situation for his team."

The clips also highlight how the attacking midfielder was willing to run intelligently without the ball both in and out of possession. His scanning and awareness were another notable feature. "He was disciplined in the cover, aggressive in the press and the first to look for the ball in turnovers. In my opinion, he was the best player on the field," added James.

