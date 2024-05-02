Marseille 1-1 Atalanta: Mbemba stunner ensures first leg ends level

Chancel Mbemba's stunning equaliser cancelled out Gianluca Scamacca's early effort as Marseille and Atalanta drew 1-1 in their UEFA Europa League semi-final opener.

Key moments 11': Scamacca drills visitors ahead

20': Mbemba levels with superb curling strike

45': In-form Aubameyang drags shot narrowly wide

65': Sarr goal disallowed for offside

73': Ounahi denied by woodwork

Match in brief: All square after entertaining first leg

Gianluca Scamacca celebrates putting Atalanta ahead Getty Images

Atalanta, who cruised to a 3-0 victory at Anfield in the quarter-finals, soon settled into their stride in France and took a deserved lead when Scamacca collected Teun Koopmeiners' precise pass before drilling a low, right-footed shot into the far corner.

Marseille responded well, however, and restored parity through an unlikely source. A clever corner routine was worked to the edge of the penalty area, where Chancel Mbemba was lurking with intent. The centre-back took a touch and, with Atalanta's defenders backing off, curled a sumptuous effort into the far corner via the inside of the post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Europa League's all-time top goalscorer, went close to completing the turnaround either side of half-time, but the Gabonese striker dragged a low, left-footed shot wide of the far post late in the first period before firing straight at Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso early in the second.

Ismaïla Sarr's close-range finish was disallowed for offside and substitute Azzedine Ounahi rattled the post as Marseille pushed for a second goal, but Aleksei Miranchuk almost snatched a late winner for the visitors with a rasping drive that whistled narrowly wide of Pau López's left-hand post.

As it happened: Marseille 1-1 Atalanta

Andy Scott, match reporter

It was an open and entertaining contest, but a 1-1 draw means this tie remains wide open going into next week's second leg. Marseille will be pleased with the way they reacted after going behind, but you wonder if they will live to regret missing some good chances to win the game on the night.

Reaction

To follow.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went close on several occasions Getty Images

Key stats

Scamacca's opener was his 16th goal of the season in all competitions, and sixth in the Europa League this term.

Mbemba has now scored more European goals for Marseille (six) than any other defender, surpassing Taye Taiwo's haul of five for the club.

Marseille are without a win in eight games against Italian opposition (D3 L5), having won four of their previous seven.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last 12 Europa League away matches, qualifying included, their most recent loss coming in 2018 against Dortmund.

Line-ups

Marseille: Pau López; Clauss (Merlin 65), Mbemba, Balerdi, Murillo (Ounahi 72); Harit (Ndiaye 72), Veretout, Kondogbia; Sarr (Moumbagna 65), Aubameyang, Luis Henrique

Atalanta: Musso; Scalvini, Gjimshiti, Kolašinac (Pašalić 16); Zappacosta (Hateboer 85), De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere (Miranchuk 84), Scamacca (Lookman 59)