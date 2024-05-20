Atalanta's Marten de Roon on courage, final nerves and the UEFA Europa League decider against Leverkusen – interview

Re-signed by Atalanta in 2017 after a short spell with Middlesbrough in the English Premier League, Dutch defensive midfielder Marten de Roon has played a pivotal role in the Bergamo side's transformation into European contenders. A regular in their three seasons in the UEFA Champions League, he captained the team – in the absence of Rafael Tolói – as they made it past Marseille to reach their first major UEFA final.

Europa League final build-up

As the big day against Leverkusen approaches, the 33-year-old tells UEFA.com about the atmosphere in the team and in the city of Bergamo, and how Atalanta will approach the seemingly impossible task of defeating Xabi Alonso's charges.

On preparing for the big night in Dublin

We've never played a European final before. It's a historic moment and something you don't really expect, especially after the [group stage] draw and then having to face Liverpool [in the quarter-finals].

Atalanta's road to the Europa League final: Every goal

The Europa League final is big, especially for the club. We are now playing with the big boys, even though we are a slightly smaller club. You can't go into town anymore without people saying: "Hey, we're going to Dublin." But the great thing is that people also say: "It doesn't matter what happens there – the fact that we've come this far is already amazing." But, obviously, you also want to win when you're there.

On Atalanta's route to the final

We definitely didn't have the easiest of routes but we had already faced Sporting [CP] in the group stage, so we knew that it would be possible for us to beat them [in the round of 16]. We faced Liverpool and we thought that it would be more likely for them to go through than us, but then we won 3-0 [at Anfield], which gave us a lot of confidence for the rest of the campaign, for the journey to the final.

We knew that it wouldn't be easy [against Marseille in the semi-finals], but we knew that it was possible because if you can beat Liverpool, you can beat practically anyone – or at least that was what we thought. We approached the game against Marseille in the same way and Leverkusen will be no different. They are a very good team but we will do everything we can to stop them.

First leg highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

On Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca is our [main] striker. We have many strikers, but he is a little different. He is very tall and he brings a lot to the team physically. He is the target man, he makes sure the team plays better football. It allows us to play a long ball in more difficult situations, as he makes it very difficult for defenders. Aside from that, he has many qualities. He is able to score goals, he is in top form at the moment and he just generally makes a difference.

On taking the game to Leverkusen

It does seem like an impossible task because they haven't lost a game thus far, but there have been many matches that we have played in the past that have also seemed impossible to win. The fact still remains that Leverkusen are unbeaten this season, which is pretty incredible. We have also seen them [going behind], but they always seem to be able to pull it back. The main thing is that we have to believe in ourselves. We are in the final for a reason.