Shay Given's guide to UEFA Europa League final host city Dublin

"Describe Dublin in three words?" former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given repeats out loud. "Welcoming, multicultural… lively."

Given, now 48, has been tasked with introducing visitors to the Irish capital on behalf of official partners, Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Naturally enough he begins with the Dublin Arena, stage for the showpiece between Atalanta and Leverkusen on Wednesday 22 May, and of so many of his 134 senior international caps.

"There'll be tension, excitement," says the former Newcastle, Manchester City and Aston Villa keeper as he surveys the scene. "The buzz and excitement in this stadium is going to be off the scale. It's going to be great to be here and watch such a big event in Dublin. It's a special stadium, a special atmosphere. It's a fantastic stadium to play football, a great arena. I'm sure both sets of fans will love coming here."

Of course, the final is the main event but those supporters from Italy, Germany and elsewhere will also be in Dublin to soak up the atmosphere. Given introduces us to the River Liffey, to the Irish capital's rich musical heritage and "the best fish and chips in Ireland". Then there's the famous Temple Bar area. "I'm sure lots of fans will congregate there before, during and after the game. It's full of atmosphere, music… it's just a great place to be."

The UEFA Europa League trophy pictured at the Dublin Arena UEFA via Getty Images

Need a bit of peace and quiet, somewhere to reflect? Try Merrion Square Park, a tranquil green oasis in the city centre that is dear to Given's heart. "I used to get the bus from Merrion Square up to Donegal, where I'm from, when I was a kid. Coming down to play for Ireland, for the underage teams, you'd get the bus to Merrion Square. It's still nice to come here to get away from the busy city life."

The final is never going to be too far from people's thoughts, though, and Given returns to the subject. "What a job Alonso's done [at Leverkusen]! They're having a phenomenal season. They have won the league and now they want to pick up the UEFA Europa League trophy. Atalanta obviously had a huge result in the quarter-finals, beating Liverpool. They'll be fancying themselves massively to pick up the trophy. I fancy Leverkusen, though."

Either way, fans from both teams are guaranteed a memorable time in Dublin.