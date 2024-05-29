Mohammed Kudus tops fan vote for best goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League

Mohammed Kudus's sensational solo effort for West Ham against Freiburg in the second leg of their round of 16 tie has been voted goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2023/24 competition as selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2023/24 Europa League

1 Mohammed Kudus (West Ham 5-0 Freiburg) – round of 16 second leg, 14/03/24 (3rd in panel's list)

2 David Douděra (Milan 4-2 Slavia Praha) – round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24 (10th in panel's list)

3 Robert Andrich (Roma 0-2 Leverkusen) – semi-final first leg, 02/05/24 (7th in panel's list)