Mohammed Kudus tops fan vote for best goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
West Ham's Mohammed Kudus has won the fan vote for goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season.
Mohammed Kudus's sensational solo effort for West Ham against Freiburg in the second leg of their round of 16 tie has been voted goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League in a fan poll.
The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2023/24 competition as selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, which were then put to a vote.
Fans' favourite goal of the 2023/24 Europa League
1 Mohammed Kudus (West Ham 5-0 Freiburg) – round of 16 second leg, 14/03/24 (3rd in panel's list)
2 David Douděra (Milan 4-2 Slavia Praha) – round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24 (10th in panel's list)
3 Robert Andrich (Roma 0-2 Leverkusen) – semi-final first leg, 02/05/24 (7th in panel's list)