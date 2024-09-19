What to look out for on UEFA Europa League Matchday 1

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has an emotional encounter and the champions of Türkiye and Greece come together as the new-look league phase of the UEFA Europa League gets under way.

Play Predict Six

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Wednesday 25 September

AZ Alkmaar vs Elfsborg (18:45)

Bodø/Glimt vs Porto (18:45)

Dynamo Kyiv vs Lazio

Midtjylland vs Hoffenheim

Galatasaray vs PAOK

Manchester United vs Twente

Nice vs Real Sociedad

Ludogorets vs Slavia Praha

Anderlecht vs Ferencváros

Thursday 26 September

Fenerbahçe vs Union SG (18:45)

Malmö vs Rangers (18:45)

Ajax vs Beşiktaş

Roma vs Athletic Club

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Viktoria Plzeň

FCSB vs RFS

Lyon vs Olympiacos

Braga vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Tottenham Hotspur vs Qarabağ

Stand-out fixtures

Erik ten Hag spent the bulk of his playing career as a centre-back for Twente, including a spell working as a youth coach under another Old Trafford face: Steve McClaren. "Twente is my club," he said. "I grew up in the area, played for the club and worked for it in various positions for a total of 23 years."

The team from Enschede finished third in the Netherlands last season, and Ten Hag knows he cannot afford to go soft on his old club. "Every game counts now in the new format," he explained. "It is a special match for me, but we just have to win."

Key stat

United have welcome Dutch opponents nine times in UEFA competition (W7 D1 L1); their lone defeat was a 2-1 to Ajax in the 2011/12 Europa League round of 32.

Man United's best Europa League group stage goals

A relatively modest 500km journey is involved on Matchday 1 as Greek champions PAOK – a club formed by refugees from the former Constantinople – take on their Turkish counterparts in Istanbul. PAOK's Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahçe) and Omar Colley (Beşiktaş) both played for the city rivals of Galatasaray.

The Turkish team can call on shock summer signing Victor Osimhen, who is delighted to be rekindling his relationship with ex-Napoli team-mate Dries Mertens at his new club. "He became a big brother to me," said Nigerian forward.

Key stat

Galatasaray have played three UEFA home games against Greek sides, and won all three of them 1-0.

Classic Galatasaray Europa League goals

Heungmin Son has two good reasons to remember the last time Spurs hosted the Azeri champions, having struck twice in a 3-1 win against Qarabağ in the 2015/16 Europa League. Back in Europe after a year's absence, the North Londoners may feel they have a point to prove.

In his second season in charge, Ange Postecoglou said recently: "I always win things in my second year." Could that mean that Spurs are in for a first Europa League title to go with the UEFA Cups they won in 1972 and 1984?

Key stat

Richard Almeida's penalty in that 3-1 Qarabağ loss at Spurs remains the only goal scored by an Azeri side (men's, women's, club and national team, including youth competitions) in 12 competitive away games against English sides (L12).

Tottenham vs Qarabağ: Watch Heung-Min Son double

Plenty of eyes will be on Artem Dovbyk as Roma's big summer signing faces Athletic Club – one of the few Liga sides he did not score against in an exceptional 2023/24 season at Girona. "I know there is a lot of pressure on me, but football without pressure is not football," said the Ukrainian, who scored regularly in Europe for Dnipro-1 prior to his move to Spain. "I feel the responsibility, but it's an honour to play here in Italy."

Dovbyk will have his work cut out against an Athletic side featuring two players who sparkled in Spain's EURO 2024 success: forward Nico Williams and goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Key stat

Athletic have won only once in nine trips to Italy (D3 L5), triumphing 2-1 at Sampdoria in a September 1997 UEFA Cup game.

Great Roma Europa League goals

After a fifth-placed finish in the Netherlands last season, new coach Francesco Farioli's first task this summer was to lead Ajax through three rounds of Europa League qualifiers. The Amsterdammers kick off with a home meeting with Beşiktaş, having won all six of their previous encounters against the Istanbul side.

The Black Eagles' new boss – Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst – will look to change that, new signing Ciro Immobile and João Mário already making an impact up front.

Key stat

Ajax beat Panathinaikos 13-12 on penalties in this season's Europa League third qualifying round, the longest shoot-out in UEFA competition history at 34 spot kicks.

Classic Ajax Europa League goals

Plus

Olympiacos visit Lyon for their first European game since they became the first Greek side to win a UEFA club competition, beating Fiorentina in the Conference League final.

Nice's Mohamed-Ali Cho is up against his old club; the France Under-21 forward was at Real Sociedad from 2022 until he returned to France in January.

Latvia's RFS (who are away at FCSB) boast the top scorer in Europa League qualifying this season: Jānis Ikaunieks scored six goals in four Europa League games, plus two more in four Champions League qualifiers.

New Europa League format explained!