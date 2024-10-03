2024/25 Europa League top scorer: Samu leads the way

Porto striker Samu Omorodion leads the way in the top scorer race with three goals following the two opening matchdays of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

Samu grabbed his first goal just eight minutes into Porto's opening game in the competition against Bodø/Glimt, although he couldn't prevent his side eventually falling to a 3-2 defeat. The 20-year-old was back on the scoresheet in the 3-3 draw with Manchester United on Matchday 2, heading home superbly to equalise at 2-2 before striking high into the net to give his team the lead.

A total of 17 players are lurking just behind Samu on two goals apiece across the two matchdays, including last season's Conference League top scorer, Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, and Lyon duo Malick Fofana and Alexandre Lacazette.

2024/25 Europa League top scorers 3 Samu (Porto) There are 17 players who have scored two goals after Matchday 2.

Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League

2 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

2 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

2 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

2 Jānis Ikaunieks (RFS)

2 Rodinei (Olympiacos)

2 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

2 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

4 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?

None

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers