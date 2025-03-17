European Adventures: Watching Eintracht in Frankfurt

Content creator John Nellis helped ramp up the atmosphere ahead of Frankfurt's UEFA Europa League round of 16 return against Ajax in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

John got the ultimate view of the German city in the lead-up to the contest, heading to the highest point in Frankfurt ahead of the evening's action to soak up the magnificent panorama.

The stars were out in force at Frankfurt Stadion and John got to meet Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder before getting down to the important business ﻿– geeing up the 50,000 fans ahead of the game.

With one press of a button, John played the Europa League anthem around the arena and the home side clearly revelled in the atmosphere as they went on to beat Ajax 4-1 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

48 hours to remember in Frankfurt 🇩🇪😍



Meet Wesley Sneijder, be matchday DJ, watch incredible football...#UELadventures | @UKEnterprise pic.twitter.com/DwCMTrRTLm — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 17, 2025

Be on the lookout for more European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the Europa League campaign continues.



