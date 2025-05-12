European Adventures: Watching Manchester United in Manchester

Ellis Platten takes in Manchester and watches the Europa League semi-final decider between Manchester United and Athletic Club in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

After driving up from London, Platten begins his Manchester odyssey by stopping off at Manchester Central Library, built during the 1930s and refurbished between 2010 and 2014, before heading on to Old Trafford, home of Manchester United since 1910.

Stopping to admire the statue dedicated to the United Trinity of George Best, Dennis Law and Bobby Charlton, the trio who inspired great success for the Red Devils in the 1960s, Platten then takes up his pitchside position for the second leg of United's Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club.

"I've got the best seats in the house," he beams as the match kicks off. The entertainment doesn't disappoint either – Mikel Jaureguizar's stunning opener giving Athletic Club early hope, but a Mason Mount double helping Ruben Amorim's side roar back for a 4-1 win which secures their place in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

