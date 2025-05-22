Taste the Action: The flavours of Bilbao
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Article summary
In this piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Ana Quiles joins Fernando Llorente in exploring what to eat in Bilbao.
Article top media content
Article body
Following tasty trips to San Sebastián, Frankfurt, Porto, Manchester, Amsterdam and Alkmaar, Ana Quiles' latest culinary adventure takes her to the UEFA Europa League final host city: Bilbao.
In the latest episode of Taste the Action, presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Quiles linked up with Athletic Club great Fernando Llorente for a pintxo; the bar snack of choice in the Basque region.
She then went solo for a taste of local cod and finally a carolina dessert; a local speciality which combines a custard tart, meringue and chocolate to startling effect.
Taste The Action has been touring the Europa League host cities with the help of Just Eat Takeaway.com.