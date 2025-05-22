Taste the Action: The flavours of Bilbao

Following tasty trips to San Sebastián, Frankfurt, Porto, Manchester, Amsterdam and Alkmaar, Ana Quiles' latest culinary adventure takes her to the UEFA Europa League final host city: Bilbao.

In the latest episode of Taste the Action, presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Quiles linked up with Athletic Club great Fernando Llorente for a pintxo; the bar snack of choice in the Basque region.

She then went solo for a taste of local cod and finally a carolina dessert; a local speciality which combines a custard tart, meringue and chocolate to startling effect.

Touring the stunning tastes of Bilbao with Fernando Llorente 🤩🍴#UELtaste | @JustEatTakeaway pic.twitter.com/Ecfg3rvkH5 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 22, 2025

Taste The Action has been touring the Europa League host cities with the help of Just Eat Takeaway.com.