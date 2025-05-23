European Adventures: Watching Tottenham win the Europa League in Bilbao

Content creator Dominic 'DomFutbol' Short marvels at Tottenham's Europa League triumph and explores Bilbao in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

"Before the game I have to take it all in," Dominic says as he begins his tour with a stop at the breathtaking Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and admires the largest flower sculpture in the world: Puppy. "I've never seen something like that before," he continues, looking up at American artist Jeff Koons' take on a West Highlands terrier.

The stunning views continue as Dominic arrives at San Mamés Stadium to watch Tottenham and Manchester United contest the second all-English final of the Europa League era from a pitchside position.

"This is it, the final, and I have the best seat in the house," he beams before watching on as Brennan Johnson's 42nd-minute finish helps end Spurs' 17-year wait for a major trophy. "You won't believe how close I was to the match winner," he says as his European Adventure concludes.

The best seat in the house as Spurs won it in Bilbao! 🇪🇸

#UELadventures | @UKEnterprise pic.twitter.com/0MhrLFVH6P — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 23, 2025

