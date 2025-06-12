Read the official 2024/25 technical reports

Hard on the heels of the finals played in Bilbao, Lisbon, Wroclaw and Munich, part one of the technical reports on each of Europe's four major club competitions is now available, with the full UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League reports to be published prior to the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

The first instalments feature profiles of each competition's Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season, along with sections on the Team of the Season and the Goals of the Season. However, in each case, the focus is on the key tactical features highlighted by UEFA's technical observers.

Part one of the Champions League technical report, for example, points to the fluid positional rotations by Paris Saint-Germain which posed serious problems to Inter’s man-to-man defensive strategies – as illustrated when right-back Achraf Hakimi appeared in a central attacking position to score the opening goal.

The technical observers in Lisbon analysed the game plan which allowed Arsenal to halt Barcelona's domination of the Women's Champions League by stifling the defending champions' creativity in midfield, successfully defending the penalty area and, in the second half, making game-changing substitutions.

Paris celebrate their Champions League triumph in Munich UEFA via Getty Images

Part one of the Europa League report focuses on the discipline and efficiency of Tottenham's mid-block and low-block defending; the parts played by their wide attackers in the mechanisms which disarmed Manchester United's box midfield; the methods used to minimise the impact of United's wing-backs; and above all, the outstanding implementation of each player's individual role.

The technical observers in Wroclaw witnessed a game of two halves dominated before the interval by the creative linking play by Isco, whose inspired passing allowed Real Betis to take the lead. The adjustments made by Enzo Maresca muted the impact of Isco, promoted the abilities of Cole Palmer, and allowed Chelsea to become the first club to win all five major UEFA club competitions.

UEFA's technical observers are experienced coaches and former players who work with the UEFA performance analysis unit to produce reports on every UEFA national-team and club competition. Technical reports from previous seasons are available at https://www.uefatechnicalreports.com/.

Arsenal's Women's Champions League-winning team Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Who were the 2024/25 UEFA club competition technical observers?

During the Champions League season, the technical observers were David Adams (England), Wayne Allison (England), Aljoša Asanović (Croatia), Rafael Benítez (Spain), Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Cristian Chivu (Romania), Steve Cooper (Wales), Justin Cochrane (England), Frank de Boer (Netherlands), Rui Faria (Portugal), Dušan Fitzel (Czechia), Steffen Freund (Germany), Avram Grant (Israel), Roy Hodgson (England), Steve Holland (England), David James (England), Aitor Karanka (Spain), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Stefan Kuntz (Germany), Ioan Lupescu (Romania), Claude Makélélé (France), Roberto Martínez (Spain), Gaizka Mendieta (Spain), David Moyes (Scotland), Michael O'Neill (Northern Ireland), Mixu Paatelainen (Finland), Willi Ruttensteiner (Austria), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway), Sir Gareth Southgate (England), Vasilis Tsiartas (Greece), Mark van Bommel (Netherlands) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Netherlands).

The team in the Women's Champions League featured Britta Carlson (Germany), Gemma Grainger (England), Fritzy Kromp (Germany), Jayne Ludlow (Wales), Ioan Lupescu (Romania), Martin Sjögren (Sweden) and Anna Signeul (Sweden).

The observers in the 2024/25 Europa League were David Adams (Wales), Wayne Allison (England), Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Justin Cochrane (England), Steve Cooper (Wales), Rui Faria (Portugal), Steffen Freund (Germany), Jan Peder Jalland (Norway), Mixu Paatelainen (Finland) and Willi Ruttensteiner (Austria).

Finally, the technical observations on the Conference League were provided by David Adams (England), Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Justin Cochrane (England), Savvas Constantinou (Cyprus), Dušan Fitzel (Czechia), David James (England), Stefan Kuntz (Germany), Haakon Lunov (Norway), Dimitrios Papadopoulos (Greece), Marians Pahars (Latvia), Leif Gunnar Smerud (Norway), Štefan Tarkovič (Slovakia) and Vasilis Tsiartas (Greece).