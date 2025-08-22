Clubs from across Europe eyeing history after play-off first legs

There is just one round of fixtures remaining to decide who will qualify for the league phases of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

With the first legs of the play-offs in the books, all three competitions could be in line to welcome new names into the draws.

History beckons for Malta and San Marino

Since launching in 2021, the UEFA Conference League has offered more clubs and players the chance to shine on the European stage – and this season could bring two more historic firsts.

Hamrun Spartans have already gone further in qualifying than any club from Malta has before, and their bid to become their country's first representative in the group stage or league phase of a European competition is very much on after a 1-0 win at home against Latvia's RFS.

Hamrun Spartans will secure their league phase spot with a draw in the second leg Domenic Aquilina

Also hoping to break new ground are Virtus, who will need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Iceland's Breidablik at home to be the first club from San Marino to reach the league phase.

Should both teams get the required results next week, it would mean that 53 of our 55 national associations will have been represented in the group stage or league phase of a senior men's European club competition.

The story so far

Häcken hit form in a record-equalling 7-2 win against CFR Cluj TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Excitement in Conference League

Sweden's Häcken stand on the verge of their second league phase appearance – they qualified for the 2023/24 Europa League – after a 7-2 win against CFR Cluj of Romania. The result equalled their biggest-ever win in Europe and their opponents' record European defeat.

In Norway, Rosenborg are bidding to progress through qualifying for the first time since reaching the 2019/20 Europa League group stage, and a 90th-minute winner secured a comeback win against Germany's Mainz, who are themselves seeking a first appearance since reaching the group stage of the Europa League in 2016/17.

A 2-1 win over Ludogorets has put Shkëndija on the verge of their first league phase qualification

Shkëndija take Europa League headlines

Having already secured their first-ever berth in the league phase of a UEFA competition, Shkëndija of North Macedonia are hoping to wrap up a spot in the Europa League and a 2-1 victory against Hungary's Ludogorets puts them on course to do so.

Although clubs from Netherlands are regular fixtures in the league phases of UEFA competitions, Utrecht have not made an appearance since the 2010/11 Europa League. A 2-0 win in Bosnia against Zrinsjki puts a return after 15 years well within reach.

Kairat impressed in securing a 0-0 draw at Celtic Getty Images

Champions League in sight for Kairat

Kairat Almaty are seeking their first appearance in the league phase of the Champions League and a strong away performance in a 0-0 draw against former European Cup winners Celtic has put them in a great position.

Should they get the result they need at home next week, Kairat would become just the second team to represent Kazakhstan in the competition after Astana in 2015/16.