Europa League: What to look out for on Matchday 1

The league phase of the UEFA Europa League returns for a second season with nine games apiece on Wednesday 24 September and Thursday 25 September.

UEFA.com runs through the key storylines and statistics ahead of Matchday 1.

Wednesday 24 September

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

PAOK vs M. Tel-Aviv (18:45)

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

GNK Dinamo vs Fenerbahçe

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest

Braga vs Feyenoord

Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic

Freiburg vs Basel

Nice vs Roma

Malmö vs Ludogorets

Meet the teams

Standout fixtures

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest

The story: Real Betis embark on another continental campaign after making club history by reaching their first European final last season, while two-time UEFA European Cup-winners Nottingham Forest are preparing for their first since 1995/96. To add to the intrigue, the East Midlands club will be led by last season's victorious coach Ange Postecoglou, who replaced Nuno Espírito Santo earlier this month.

The stat: Antony faced Nottingham Forest seven times with Manchester United and won six of those encounters before completing his summer move to Seville.

All Antony's 2024/25 Conference League goals

GNK Dinamo vs Fenerbahçe

The story: What can we expect from a new-look Fenerbahçe? The summer brought high-profile signings including Jhon Durán, Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Ederson, but notable names like Edin Džeko, Dušan Tadić and coach José Mourinho have exited. GNK Dinamo had won the previous seven Croatian titles before they were unseated by HNK Rijeka in 2024/25, so enter this season with a point to prove.

The stat: GNK Dinamo also hosted Fenerbahçe in their Europa League opener in 2018/19 and won 4-1.

Other highlights

One former European champion meets another as Celtic travel to face Crvena Zvezda for a first competitive meeting since November 1968.

travel to face for a first competitive meeting since November 1968. Two-time runners-up Roma start their campaign against Nice , whom they have never previously faced in a UEFA competition.

start their campaign against , whom they have never previously faced in a UEFA competition. Braga host two-time winners Feyenoord. Coach Robin van Persie faced the Portuguese outfit twice in this competition as a player.

Thursday 25 September

Lille vs Brann (18:45)

Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)

Rangers vs Genk

Salzburg vs Porto

Aston Villa vs Bologna

Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň

Young Boys vs Panathinaikos

Stuttgart vs Celta

Utrecht vs Lyon

Standout fixtures

Aston Villa vs Bologna

The story: Aston Villa and Bologna are set for a rematch at Villa Park, where Unai Emery's men won 2-0 during the inaugural league phase of the Champions League. The Villans are in the Europa League proper for the first time since 2008/09 but can rely on the experience of Emery, the most successful manager in competition history. Bologna last featured at the turn of the century and earned their place this time out by winning the Italian Cup.

The stat: Bologna have never defeated an English team in UEFA competition (W0 D1 L3).

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna

Rangers vs Genk

The story: Rangers have progressed to the knockout stage in each of their previous five participations in this competition, a streak that summer appointment Russell Martin will hope to extend in his first European campaign as a manager. Belgian side Genk showed they have what it takes to win big on the road in qualifying – a 5-1 win at Lech Poznań largely to thank for their league phase spot – but will they follow that up at Ibrox?

The stat: Rangers had won all of their previous seven home UEFA matches against Belgian teams before they were defeated by Club Brugge in August's Champions League qualifying play-offs.

Other highlights