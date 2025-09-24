Europa League Matchday 1 highlights and round-up: Betis hold Forest, Crvena Zvezda deny Celtic

Antony's 85th-minute finish for Real Betis denied Nottingham Forest a victorious return to European action while Crvena Zvezda pegged back Celtic on the opening night of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com wraps up the first day of Matchday 1 action.

Highlights: Real Betis 2-2 Nott'm Forest

Antony's 85th-minute equaliser earned Betis a point in Nottingham Forest's first European match since March 1996. Cédric Bakambu finished clinically for the Spanish side after 15 minutes, but Igor Jesus slotted in three minutes later and headed Forest in front in the 23rd minute before Callum Hudson-Odoi shot against a post for the Premier League club. Los Verdiblancos made three changes at the break but struggled to produce telling chances until their former Manchester United winger struck.

Highlights: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celtic

Marko Arnautović tapped in from close range to salvage a point for Crvena Zvezda in a hard-fought meeting in Belgrade. Bruno Duarte's ferocious drive was brilliantly touched on to the crossbar by Kasper Schmeichel and Matheus made three big saves from Benjamin Nygren, Kelechi Iheanacho and Colby Donovan before Iheanacho finished well from Nygren's pass on 55 minutes. The visitors' lead lasted just ten minutes, Arnautović's intervention midway through the second half meaning the sides ended level.

Best of the rest

Sturm Graz goalkeeper Oliver Christensen was credited with the first goal of the campaign after fumbling a Djú Franculino corner into his own net seven minutes into his side's opener at Midtjylland. The Danish side ran out 2-0 winners.

Mounsef Bakrar's added-time effort and a double from Dion Beljo ensured GNK Dinamo started the league phase with a 3-1 win over Fenerbahçe, who had equalised through Sebastian Szymański.

Centre-backs Evan N'Dicka and Gianluca Mancini were both target for Roma as they held on for a 2-1 victory over Nice, for whom Terem Moffi scored a consolation from the penalty spot.