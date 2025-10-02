Europa League Matchday 2 round-up: Lille and Midtjylland spring surprises, Aston Villa and Braga win

Lille and Midtjylland got memorable away wins against Roma and Nottingham Forest, while the likes of Aston Villa, Braga, Fenerbahçe and Porto were also victorious on a thoroughly entertaining UEFA Europa League evening.

UEFA.com recaps the Matchday 2 action.

Key games

Emiliano Buendía and John McGinn struck second-half goals at De Kuip as Aston Villa made it back-to-back wins to kick off the league phase. Feyenoord had enjoyed the better of the earlier chances, as Marco Bizot – a late replacement in goal for Emiliano Martínez – made saves against Anis Hadj Moussa, Ayase Ueda and Luciano Valente.

Villa finally broke the deadlock after an hour when Buendía curled in from the edge of the box, before captain McGinn slotted in the second following a fine run from Donyell Malen.

Midtjylland put in a superb performance to beat Nottingham Forest Getty Images

Midtjylland pick up a hard-fought win to spoil Nottingham Forest's home return to European football thanks to an early flurry at the City Ground. The visitors opened the scoring in the 18th minute from a close-range finish from Ousmane Diao.

Forest levelled four minutes later when Dan Ndoye finished off a swift counterattack but Midtjylland hit back through Mads Bech, poking in from a corner kick. Valdemar Andreasen made it safe for the visitors with a breakaway goal, despite a late Chris Wood penalty.

Hákon Arnar Haraldsson pounced on a sixth-minute slip-up as Roma lost their first Europa League home game since October 2022.

The visitors came close to a second through Osame Sahraoui but it took Aïssa Mandi's block from Neil El Aynaoui to preserve their lead into the break. The hosts almost snatched a draw but Berke Özer saved Matìas Soulè's twice-retaken 85th-minute penalty.

Braga celebrate making it two wins from two in the Europa League against Celtic Getty Images

Braga made it two wins from two in this season's Europa League by defeating Celtic. Carlos Vicens' side took the lead in the 20th minute when Ricardo Horta beat Kasper Schmeichel with a long-range strike.

Lukáš Horníček denied Kieran Tierney and Sebastian Tounekti as Celtic pushed for an equaliser after the break. However, the visitors secured all three points five minutes from time when Gabri Martínez forced the ball in from close range.

Best of the rest