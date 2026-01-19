Olivier Giroud interview: Lille forward's 'farewell tour' and return to the Europa League

When Olivier Giroud left AC Milan for Los Angeles FC in 2024, his goal was to "have a new experience and discover the West Coast of the United States with my family".

Yet after just under a year in the MLS – where he linked up with former Les Bleus team-mate Hugo Lloris – the now 39-year-old found himself missing something more familiar: "The atmosphere of a European stadium in the major competitions, the feeling of adrenaline and my competitive spirit."

The decorated centre-forward boasts a trophy cabinet that includes a FIFA World Cup and a UEFA Nations League with France, four English FA Cups with Arsenal and Chelsea, a Ligue 1 title with Montpellier and Serie A success at Milan. At Chelsea, he lifted the UEFA Champions League in 2020/21 and finished as top scorer in the Blues' UEFA Europa League-winning campaign in 2018/19, scoring in the Baku final.

In August, Giroud signed for Lille – a club that "ticked all the boxes" – and marked his return to the Europa League in style. Coming off the bench against Brann on Matchday 1, he scored the winning goal to become the competition's third-oldest goalscorer of all time aged 38 years 360 days.

Giroud speaks to UEFA about his return to France, why Lille is the right project and his memories of the 2019 showpiece.

On his decision to return to Europe and join Lille

To be completely honest, I didn't think I would come back to Europe. The truth is, I missed European football. And, in the end, I thought why not go on a kind of 'farewell tour' before hanging up my boots? It felt like the obvious next step.

I got a call from [LOSC Lille president] Olivier Létang. My agent had planted the seed and said: "Listen. I know that you still want to play. You always said that you wanted to play as long as your body allows, and Lille has this project."

That's when it clicked for me. Usually, I tend to think a lot before making any decisions. But this time, it didn't take long. For me, this club has a proper sports project in place.

They've achieved great things over the past few years. They work within their means. Above all, they have a great group of young players and a very competent staff team. They also have great directors who handle things well. So, Olivier didn't need to convince me; Lille ticked all the boxes.

Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring against Brann on Matchday 1 AFP via Getty Images

On helping young players

That is also what motivated me to come back. There are lots of great young players in the changing room, and they have a bright future ahead of them. I also wanted to make my contribution and experience some wonderful things with them. To pass on the knowledge that football has given me, everything that I've learned.

On working with Bruno Génésio

Getting to work with Bruno was also a big factor in my decision-making process. We trust each other, we communicate and we understand each other. I think we have the same sort of vision of football. We're not from the same generation but we see things in a similar way.

I really like who he is as a person and especially his suggestions on the pitch. It's not easy to find coaches who are both good coaches and good managers. He is one of them.

Lille head coach Bruno Génésio AFP via Getty Images

On what has impressed him in Lille

I have come back to France after 13 years away, and I've rediscovered everything I love. The kindness and authenticity from the Lille fans has moved me a lot. I was welcomed as if I was part of their family, their region. Whether it's with the fans, the club, the staff, or the coaches, I feel right at home. I'm so happy to continue doing what I love, in an environment which is perfect for me to thrive in.

On memories of winning the Europa League final in 2019

It was an interesting match for me. I had left Arsenal in January 2018 and one and a half years later I played against them in a final with Chelsea. It was very emotional. A mixture of joy, but also apprehension because you have to win these types of matches. We started very well, we approached it very well and it went really well for us. I also played a decisive role. I was awarded a penalty, assisted Eden Hazard, and also scored the first goal of the game. I didn't celebrate at the time but there was a lot of emotion there.

On missing European football nights

I missed playing those types of matches. Experiencing those feelings with that atmosphere of a European stadium in the major competitions, the feeling of adrenaline and my competitive spirit.

On Lille's Europa League campaign so far this season

A mixed bag. We made a good start with two wins, then there was the disappointment against PAOK at home, where we conceded three goals by half-time. That was difficult to come back from even though it was close.

The Crvena Zvezda match – which we dominated throughout but gave away a penalty at the end – is a bit like what we experienced at the start of the season. There are lots of great things [to mention] but we have paid heavily for the slightest mistakes.

However, as always, the coach remains positive and reminds us of all the things that we've done well and that we have to remember that we need to keep this mindset of continuing to believe in ourselves and staying confident because there are many positives.

There are two interesting matches coming up which we need to win to qualify and continue the journey. We have to get some points.

Lille's UEFA Europa League campaign continues at Celta on Thursday 22 January.