Freiburg 3-0 Celta: Vincenzo Grifo inspires German side to big win in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Freiburg kept up their immaculate home form in this season's Europa League as they made it ten successive home European wins with a 3-0 victory against Celta.

Key moments 10' Captain Grifo bends in opener

32' Beste taps in second from close range

35' Manzambi drives against post

78' Ginter rises above Carreira to head in

88' Substitute Höler grazes post

Match in brief: Dominant Freiburg take control

Freiburg started strongly and after going close through Maximilian Eggestein and Yuitu Suzuki, took the lead they had threatened lead when their inspirational captain and record scorer Vincenzo Grifo added another memorable goal to his collection with a fine curling effort inside the far post from the edge of the penalty area.

Although the tempo dropped a little from there, the hosts scored again just after the half-hour. Philipp Treu was central to the move, playing to Igor Matanović who then squared for Jan-Niklas Beste to tap in from close range.

Jan-Niklas Beste taps in Freiburg's second goal UEFA via Getty Images

There might even have been a third for Freiburg before the break, a break of the ball giving Johan Manzambi a chance but his shot cannoned off the post. Nevertheless, there was lots for Celta to do after the restart.

Freiburg continued to enjoy more possession when play resumed and although it was without the same intensity, they were still able to get a third in the closing stages as Matthias Ginter got ahead of Sergio Carreira to head in Beste's corner.

Freiburg players celebrate the goal that put them 2-0 up against Celta AFP via Getty Images

As it happened: Freiburg 3-0 Celta

It might have been even better for the home side, substitute Lucas Höler hitting the woodwork in the closing stages, but Julian Schuster's side had already established a cushion to take to Spain next week.

Judith Tuffentsammer, reporting from Stadion am Wolfswinkel

An irresistible performance from Freiburg, who were clinical at the front and watertight at the back, leaving Celta with no chance. On an already historic evening in Freiburg's first-ever European quarter-final, they treated their fans to a magical display. Celta have a huge job ahead of them next week at home as they look to get back into this tie.

Freiburg captain Vincenzo Grifo now has 107 goals for the club after his opening goal UEFA via Getty Images

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Key stats

• Freiburg have now won ten successive home fixtures in UEFA competition.

• Vincenzo Grifo's goal was the first time in eight Europa League matches Celta had not scored first.

• Freiburg have lost only two of their last 11 European games (W7 D2).

• Celta have lost their last four matches against German teams.

• Celta failed to score for the first time in 14 European matches.

• This was the first-ever match between the clubs.

Line-ups

Freiburg: Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste (Kübler 89), Suzuki (Höler 74), Grifo (Scherhant 74); Matanović

Celta: Rodu; Javi Rodriguez (Fer López 46), Aidoo, Alonso, Mingueza; Carreira, Jutglà (Pablo Durán 73), Hugo Sotelo (Vecino 61), Moriba, Swedberg (El-Abdellaoui 46); Borja Iglesias (Aspas 73)