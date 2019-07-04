Who are central and north America's top UEFA players?

Which CONCACAF national has played most UEFA Champions League games and scored the most goals?

Watch five great strikes in the UEFA Champions League by Mexican star Chicharito, including his semi-final winner for Real Madrid against Leverkusen’s round of 16 opponents Atlético in 2015.

Most appearances by a CONCACAF national player in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

48: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
46: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)
41: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
39: Keylor Navas (CRC – Real Madrid)
36: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United)
34: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – København, Beşiktaş)
34: Emilio Izaguirre (HON – Celtic)
29: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)
27: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
27: Jermaine Jones (USA – Leverkusen, Schalke)
27: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid)

Top-scoring CONCACAF national players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

17: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid)
14: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
11: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United)
7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
6: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
6: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar)
5: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Anderlecht)
5: Carlos Vela (MEX – Arsenal, Real Sociedad)
5: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)
4: Raúl Jiménez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Benfica)
4: Miguel Layún (MEX – Porto)
4: Hirving Lozano (MEX - PSV Eindhoven)

Atiba Hutchinson: 100+ UEFA competition appearances
Atiba Hutchinson: 100+ UEFA competition appearances©AFP/Getty Images

Most appearances by CONCACAF national players in UEFA club competition*

103: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – København, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)
56: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)
54: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
53: Keylor Navas (CRC – Levante, Real Madrid)
51: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn)
48: Bryan Ruiz (CRC – Gent, Twente, Sporting CP)
48: Emilio Izaguirre (HON – Celtic)
48: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
45: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid)
40: Brad Friedel (USA – Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)
40: Tim Howard (USA – Manchester United, Everton)

Julio Dely Valdés with the Cup Winners' Cup
Julio Dely Valdés with the Cup Winners' Cup©Getty Images

Top-scoring CONCACAF national players in UEFA club competition*

24: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid)
17: Julio Dely Valdés (PAN – Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)
16: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
16: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Germinal Beerschot, Anderlecht)
13: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn)
11: Olivier Occean (CAN – Odd, Lillestrøm)
8: Bryan Ruiz (CRC – Gent, Twente, Sporting CP)
7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
7: Leon Bailey (JAM - Genk)
7: Clint Dempsey (USA – Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur)
7: Giovani dos Santos (MEX – Barcelona, Tottenham, Galatasaray, Villarreal)
6: Michael Barrantes (CRC – Aalesund)
6: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
6: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar, Manchester City, Aris Thessaloniki)

CONCACAF European achievements

Hugo Sánchez with the UEFA Cup in 1986
Hugo Sánchez with the UEFA Cup in 1986©Getty Images

First CONCACAF national to win a UEFA club competition
Hugo Sánchez (Real Madrid 5-3agg Köln, 1985/86 UEFA Cup)

Only CONCACAF national to have won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup
Julio Dely Valdés (Paris 1-0 Rapid Wien, 1995/96)

CONCACAF nationals who have won the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League
Dwight Yorke (Manchester United, 1998/99)
Rafael Márquez (Barcelona, 2005/06)
Keylor Navas (Real Madrid, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

CONCACAF nationals who have been European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League runners-up
Javier Hernández (Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United, 2010/11)

CONCACAF nationals who have been UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League runners-up
Clint Dempsey (Atlético Madrid 2-1aet Fulham, 2010/11)

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas
Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas©Getty Images

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition*

Jamaica's Leon Bailey celebrates a Leverkusen goal
Jamaica's Leon Bailey celebrates a Leverkusen goal©Getty Images
Andrew Cole, Sir Alex Ferguson and Dwight Yorke
Andrew Cole, Sir Alex Ferguson and Dwight Yorke©Getty Images

ANGUILLA: none
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: none
ARUBA: none
BARBADOS: 5 – Emmerson Boyce (Wigan)
BAHAMAS: none
BELIZE: none
BERMUDA: none
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: none
CANADA: 103 – Atiba Hutchinson (København, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)
CAYMAN ISLANDA: none
COSTA RICA: 53 – Keylor Navas (Levante, Real Madrid)
CUBA: 2 – Alain García (Nõmme Kalju)
CURAÇAO: 15 – Cuco Martina (Twente, Southampton, Everton)
DOMINICA: none
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: 2 – Enmy Emanuel Peña Beltre (Valletta)
EL SALVADOR: 4 – Víctor Dubón (FC Jazz)
GRENADA: 12 – Brendon Batson (West Brom)
GUATEMALA: 8 – Carlos Ruiz (Aris Thessaloniki)
GUYANA: none
HAITI: 28 – Kim Jaggy (Grasshopper Club)
HONDURAS: 48 – Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic)
JAMAICA: 22 – Leon Bailey (Genk, Leverkusen)
MEXICO: 56 – Rafael Márquez (Monaco, Barcelona)
MONTSERRAT: none
NICARAGUA: 5 – Ariagner Smith (Spartaks Jūrmala)
PANAMA: 38 – Julio Dely Valdés (Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)
PUERTO RICO: none
SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS: none
SAINT LUCIA: none
SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: 2 – Cornelius Stewart (VPS Vaasa)
SURINAM: none
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: 51 – Dwight Yorke (Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers)
TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS: none
UNITED STATES: 40 – Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham) & Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)
US VIRGIN ISLANDS: none

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

