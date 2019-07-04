Who are central and north America's top UEFA players?

Most appearances by a CONCACAF national player in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)



48: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)

46: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)

41: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)

39: Keylor Navas (CRC – Real Madrid)

36: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United)

34: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – København, Beşiktaş)

34: Emilio Izaguirre (HON – Celtic)

29: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)

27: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

27: Jermaine Jones (USA – Leverkusen, Schalke)

27: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid)



Top-scoring CONCACAF national players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

17: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid)

14: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)

11: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United)

7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)

6: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

6: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar)

5: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Anderlecht)

5: Carlos Vela (MEX – Arsenal, Real Sociedad)

5: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)

4: Raúl Jiménez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Benfica)

4: Miguel Layún (MEX – Porto)

4: Hirving Lozano (MEX - PSV Eindhoven)



Atiba Hutchinson: 100+ UEFA competition appearances ©AFP/Getty Images

Most appearances by CONCACAF national players in UEFA club competition*

103: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – København, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)

56: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)

54: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)

53: Keylor Navas (CRC – Levante, Real Madrid)

51: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn)

48: Bryan Ruiz (CRC – Gent, Twente, Sporting CP)

48: Emilio Izaguirre (HON – Celtic)

48: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)

45: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid)

40: Brad Friedel (USA – Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)

40: Tim Howard (USA – Manchester United, Everton)

Julio Dely Valdés with the Cup Winners' Cup ©Getty Images

Top-scoring CONCACAF national players in UEFA club competition*



24: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid)

17: Julio Dely Valdés (PAN – Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)

16: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)

16: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Germinal Beerschot, Anderlecht)

13: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn)

11: Olivier Occean (CAN – Odd, Lillestrøm)

8: Bryan Ruiz (CRC – Gent, Twente, Sporting CP)

7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)

7: Leon Bailey (JAM - Genk)

7: Clint Dempsey (USA – Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur)

7: Giovani dos Santos (MEX – Barcelona, Tottenham, Galatasaray, Villarreal)

6: Michael Barrantes (CRC – Aalesund)

6: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

6: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar, Manchester City, Aris Thessaloniki)

CONCACAF European achievements

Hugo Sánchez with the UEFA Cup in 1986 ©Getty Images

First CONCACAF national to win a UEFA club competition

Hugo Sánchez (Real Madrid 5-3agg Köln, 1985/86 UEFA Cup)

Only CONCACAF national to have won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup

Julio Dely Valdés (Paris 1-0 Rapid Wien, 1995/96)

CONCACAF nationals who have won the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League

Dwight Yorke (Manchester United, 1998/99)

Rafael Márquez (Barcelona, 2005/06)

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

CONCACAF nationals who have been European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League runners-up

Javier Hernández (Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United, 2010/11)

CONCACAF nationals who have been UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League runners-up

Clint Dempsey (Atlético Madrid 2-1aet Fulham, 2010/11)

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas ©Getty Images

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition*

Jamaica's Leon Bailey celebrates a Leverkusen goal ©Getty Images

Andrew Cole, Sir Alex Ferguson and Dwight Yorke ©Getty Images

ANGUILLA: none

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: none

ARUBA: none

BARBADOS: 5 – Emmerson Boyce (Wigan)

BAHAMAS: none

BELIZE: none

BERMUDA: none

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: none

CANADA: 103 – Atiba Hutchinson (København, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)

CAYMAN ISLANDA: none

COSTA RICA: 53 – Keylor Navas (Levante, Real Madrid)

CUBA: 2 – Alain García (Nõmme Kalju)

CURAÇAO: 15 – Cuco Martina (Twente, Southampton, Everton)

DOMINICA: none

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: 2 – Enmy Emanuel Peña Beltre (Valletta)

EL SALVADOR: 4 – Víctor Dubón (FC Jazz)

GRENADA: 12 – Brendon Batson (West Brom)

GUATEMALA: 8 – Carlos Ruiz (Aris Thessaloniki)

GUYANA: none

HAITI: 28 – Kim Jaggy (Grasshopper Club)

HONDURAS: 48 – Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic)

JAMAICA: 22 – Leon Bailey (Genk, Leverkusen)

MEXICO: 56 – Rafael Márquez (Monaco, Barcelona)

MONTSERRAT: none

NICARAGUA: 5 – Ariagner Smith (Spartaks Jūrmala)

PANAMA: 38 – Julio Dely Valdés (Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)

PUERTO RICO: none

SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS: none

SAINT LUCIA: none

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: 2 – Cornelius Stewart (VPS Vaasa)

SURINAM: none

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: 51 – Dwight Yorke (Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers)

TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS: none

UNITED STATES: 40 – Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham) & Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)

US VIRGIN ISLANDS: none

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup