Scout report: Valencia winger Ferrán Torres

The first player born in the 2000s to feature in the Spanish Liga, Valencia tyro Ferrán Torres is "special" according to those who know him well; UEFA.com gets the lowdown.

Scout notes

Name: Ferrán Torres

Age: 19

Club: Valencia

Position: Winger

Country: Spain

2018/19*: 40 games, eight goals

Who is he?

One of a number of academy products thriving in Valencia's senior side, Ferrán Torres, likened to Marco Asensio and club colleague Gonçalo Guedes, is an attacking midfielder who has featured on the right wing this term.

What makes him so good?

©Getty Images

From the right flank of Marcelino's preferred 4-4-2, the teenager has caught the eye with his one-on-one ability off either foot, quick decision-making, eye for a pass and burgeoning nose for goal. "David Villa is my idol," he says. "Right now at Valencia, Guedes is a reference point for me because I play in a very similar way to him and I think he's a brilliant player."

Why is he the centre of attention?

When he found the net against Celta in January, Torres became the second player born in 2000 to score a Liga goal (after Real Madrid prodigy Vinícius Júnior). He followed that up with a last-minute winner against Girona and featured in both legs of his side's UEFA Europa League quarter-final triumph against neighbours Villarreal.

Where has he come from?

Ferrán after scoring against Gijón in January ©Getty Images

"I was just playing futsal at school with my friends and they told me after the match that Valencia wanted me to join them for a trial," Ferrán remembered. "It was a beautiful moment."That happened when he was six, and he has been with the club ever since.

When did he make his debut?

Born on 29 February 2000, Ferrán became the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Liga when the then 17-year-old came off the bench a 2-1 defeat against Eibar in December 2017. He had made his senior debut in a cup win a couple of weeks earlier.

How far could he go?

In UEFA Champions League action ©Getty Images

Ferrán recently signed a new deal at Valencia which includes a €100m buy-out clause. Many reckon he has potential to become one of the Liga's most creative wide players but must work on his end product – he has managed just three goals and two assists in 33 Valencia outings this season.

What they say …

"The competitive spirit he brings to the team is a blessing."

Marcelino, Valencia coach

"Ferrán is a player that stands out. He plays the same way at youth level, for the reserves and for the first team. The players who keep enjoying it in the same way at every level are the players who end up succeeding in football."

Diego Ribera, Valencia's youngest debutant

Ferrán Torres won the U17 EURO with Spain ©Sportsfile

"He's got all he needs to reach the very top. Speed, ability … he's the complete package technically. He is combative, but what he has above all is the pace and directness in one-on-ones that modern footballers need."

Santi Denia, Spain Under-17 coach



"He's powerful, quick, steady with the ball at his feet and strong in the air. He's unpredictable. When he's running with the ball at his feet he can go on inside or outside his man because he is two-footed. He can cross, finish and shoot."

José Giménez, Valencia academy director of recruitment

What he says …

"It's been a radical change getting into the first team, at the start you almost can't believe it, but you need to take it in your stride – it's your job.”

"Every youth academy player dreams about getting into the first team and putting on the Valencia shirt – even more so in our centenary year."

"Everyday you learn something new, you're surrounded by top players, with a coach who really believes in you and that makes you learn a lot. I'm 19, I've got a lot of capacity to improve and there's a lot I need to work on. I’m young and try to learn something new every day."

"I'm not putting limits on myself; I'm just trying to give my best. Having played in the top flight at 18 doesn't mean much if I don't prove my worth over several years."

*appearance data includes games for Valencia and Spain Under-19s