Europa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal – meet the teams
Friday 10 May 2019
What's their pedigree and how did they get here? A closer look at finalists Chelsea and Arsenal.
CHELSEA (ENG)
UEFA club ranking: 12
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2
Previous final appearance: 2013, 2-1 v Benfica
This season
Entry: group stage
P14 W11 D3 L0 F32 A9
Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (10)
Current league position: 4th
Possible first-choice XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard
Route to the final
Qualified: 5th in Premier League
Group L winners
Round of 32: 5-1 agg v Malmö
Round of 16: 8-0 agg v Dynamo Kyiv
Quarter-finals: 5-3 agg v Slavia Praha
Semi-finals: 2-2agg v Frankfurt (won 4-3 on pens)
ARSENAL (ENG)
UEFA club ranking: 9
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2
Previous final appearance: 2000, 0-0 v Galatasaray (lost 1-4 on pens)
This season
Entry: group stage
P14 W11 D1 L2 F29 A9
Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (8)
Current league position: 5th
Possible first-choice XI: Čech; Kolasinač, Koscielny, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Özil, Maitland-Niles; Lacazette
Route to the final
Qualified: 6th in Premier League
Group E winners
Round of 32: 3-1 agg v BATE Borisov
Round of 16: 4-3 agg v Rennes
Quarter-finals: 3-0 agg v Napoli
Semi-finals: 7-3 agg v Valencia