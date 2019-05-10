Europa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal – meet the teams

Friday 10 May 2019

What's their pedigree and how did they get here? A closer look at finalists Chelsea and Arsenal.

©UEFA.com

CHELSEA (ENG)

UEFA club ranking: 12
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2
Previous final appearance: 2013, 2-1 v Benfica

This season
Entry: group stage
P14 W11 D3 L0 F32 A9
Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (10)
Current league position: 4th

Watch highlights of Chelsea's semi-final win
Watch highlights of Chelsea's semi-final win

Possible first-choice XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Route to the final
Qualified: 5th in Premier League
Group L winners
Round of 32: 5-1 agg v Malmö
Round of 16: 8-0 agg v Dynamo Kyiv
Quarter-finals: 5-3 agg v Slavia Praha
Semi-finals: 2-2agg v Frankfurt (won 4-3 on pens)

ARSENAL (ENG)

UEFA club ranking: 9
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2
Previous final appearance: 2000, 0-0 v Galatasaray (lost 1-4 on pens)

This season
Entry: group stage
P14 W11 D1 L2 F29 A9
Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (8)
Current league position: 5th

Highlights: Valencia 2-4 Arsenal
Highlights: Valencia 2-4 Arsenal

Possible first-choice XI: Čech; Kolasinač, Koscielny, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Özil, Maitland-Niles; Lacazette

Route to the final
Qualified: 6th in Premier League
Group E winners
Round of 32: 3-1 agg v BATE Borisov
Round of 16: 4-3 agg v Rennes
Quarter-finals: 3-0 agg v Napoli
Semi-finals: 7-3 agg v Valencia

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 10 May 2019

Related Items

Baku city guide: Europa League final venue

LiveBaku city guide: Europa League final venue

Dreaming of Baku now the finalists are confirmed? Here's all you need to know about the Azerbaijani capital.
How the Europa League winners enter the Champions League

LiveHow the Europa League winners enter the Champions League

We explain how the system works and what it means for UEFA Champions League places.
Europa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal previous UEFA meetings

LiveEuropa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal previous UEFA meetings

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the tenth UEFA Europa League final – what happened when they faced off before?
All you need to know: UEFA Europa League final

LiveAll you need to know: UEFA Europa League final

Get the lowdown on the 2018/19 decider in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
Baku city guide: Europa League final venue

LiveBaku city guide: Europa League final venue

Dreaming of Baku now the finalists are confirmed? Here's all you need to know about the Azerbaijani capital.
Top