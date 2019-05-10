Europa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal – meet the teams

UEFA club ranking: 12

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2

Previous final appearance: 2013, 2-1 v Benfica

This season

Entry: group stage

P14 W11 D3 L0 F32 A9

Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (10)

Current league position: 4th

Possible first-choice XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Route to the final

Qualified: 5th in Premier League

Group L winners

Round of 32: 5-1 agg v Malmö

Round of 16: 8-0 agg v Dynamo Kyiv

Quarter-finals: 5-3 agg v Slavia Praha

Semi-finals: 2-2agg v Frankfurt (won 4-3 on pens)

UEFA club ranking: 9

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2

Previous final appearance: 2000, 0-0 v Galatasaray (lost 1-4 on pens)

This season

Entry: group stage

P14 W11 D1 L2 F29 A9

Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (8)

Current league position: 5th

Possible first-choice XI: Čech; Kolasinač, Koscielny, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Özil, Maitland-Niles; Lacazette

Route to the final

Qualified: 6th in Premier League

Group E winners

Round of 32: 3-1 agg v BATE Borisov

Round of 16: 4-3 agg v Rennes

Quarter-finals: 3-0 agg v Napoli

Semi-finals: 7-3 agg v Valencia