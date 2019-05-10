Europa League Team of the Week

Seven of the eleven places in this week's selection come from the UEFA Europa League finalists, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Blues provide the backbone of the team, with two defenders and two midfielders, with Arsenal supplying the finishing finesse through strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt) – 3rd (+1 FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea) – 58th (+59)

Defender: Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt) – 53rd (+16)

Defender: David Luiz (Chelsea) – 20th (+13)

Defender: Emerson Palmieri (Arsenal) – 30th (+15)

Midfielder: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) – 11th (+7)

Midfielder: Mijat Gaćinović (Frankfurt) – 35th (+23)

Midfielder: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – 4th (+3)

Forward: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 5th (+7)

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 2nd (no change)

Forward: Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) – 44th (+58)