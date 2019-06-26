All you need to know: 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

When does it start?

The new season kicks off on 27 June with the first legs of the preliminary round – just 29 days after Chelsea lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy for the second time in Baku. Three further qualifying rounds follow before the play-offs at the end of August confirm the group stage line-up. That phase begins on 19 September and runs every two or three weeks until 12 December. The knockout stage gets under way on 20 February, with the season culminating in Gdansk on 27 May 2020.

Log in for free to watch the highlights UEFA.tv: Always Football. Always On.

Seventeen of the 48 teams that will contest the 2019/20 group stage are confirmed. They will be joined in August by the 21 play-off winners as well as the ten teams eliminated in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round and play-offs.

There are two UEFA Europa League qualifying paths:

Champions path – This route consists of teams eliminated in the UEFA Champions League champions path between the preliminary round and the third qualifying round. Eight teams will reach the group stage by this route.

Main path – This route consists of the remaining UEFA Europa League entrants from all 55 associations plus teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League league path second qualifying round. Thirteen teams will reach the group stage by this route.

Who are the 17 teams already in the group stage?*

ESP: Getafe, Sevilla

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester United

ITA: Lazio, AC Milan

GER: Mönchengladbach, Wolfsburg

FRA: Rennes, Saint-Étienne

RUS: CSKA Moskva

POR: Sporting CP

UKR: Olexandriya

BEL: KV Mechelen

TUR: Beşiktaş

AUT: Wolfsberg

SUI: Lugano

When are the draws?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch highlights of Chelsea's 2019 final win

11 June: Preliminary round draw (main path), Nyon

18 June: First qualifying round draw (main path), Nyon

19 June: Second qualifying round draw (champions and main paths), Nyon

22 July: Third qualifying round draw, Nyon

5 August: Play-off round draw, Nyon

30 August: Group stage draw, Monaco

16 December: Round of 32 draw, Nyon

28 February: Round of 16 draw, Nyon

20 March: Quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon

Where is the final?

The distinctive Gdansk Stadium will stage the final on 27 May 2020. Opened in 2011, the ground hosted four games at UEFA EURO 2012: three group stage fixtures and Germany's 4-2 quarter-final win against Greece. It is the home stadium of UEFA Europa League second qualifying round entrants Lechia Gdańsk and has also served as the venue for a number of Poland's international friendlies.

*All information and teams subject to final approval from UEFA.