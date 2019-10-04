UEFA Europa League Team of the Week

Friday 4 October 2019

Arsenal, Celtic and Ludogorets all have two players apiece in this week's selection.

UEL Team of the Week MD2

Arsenal prospects Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli have broken into the UEFA Europa League Team of the Week, with Celtic and Ludogorets also claiming two places.

Boli Bolingoli and Mohamed Elyounoussi were recognised for their efforts for the Hoops while goalscoring defender Rafael Forster and keeper Plamen Iliev both made their mark for the Bulgarian contenders.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Plamen Iliev (Ludogorets) – 130th (+557 FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Boli Bolingoli (Celtic) – 114 (+303)
Defender: Rafael Forster (Ludogorets) – 11th (+407)
Defender: Evan N'Dicka (Frankfurt) – 133rd (+591)
Defender: Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) – NEW ENTRY

Midfielder: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) – 124th (+587)
Midfielder: Dani Quintana (Qarabağ) – 22nd (+725)
Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) – 2nd (+19)
Midfielder: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 29th (+822)

Forward: Donyell Malen (PSV) – 1st (+13)
Forward: Umar Sadiq (Partizan) – 66th (+494)

