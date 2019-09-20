Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Friday 20 September 2019
Arsenal have three players in the rankings, but pride of place goes to Ludogorets hat-trick man Claudiu Keșerü.
Arsenal inflicted a worst-ever European home defeat on Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one, that 3-0 success sending the Gunners' Emiliano Martínez, Calum Chambers and Bukayo Saka into the first UEFA Europa League Team of the Week of 2019/20
However, the Premier League stars may have been outshone by Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, who beat CSKA Moskva 5-1. Romanian striker Claudiu Keșerü collected the match ball for his three goals on the night, and he joins team-mate Anton Nedyalkov in the all-star XI.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez (Arsenal) – 2nd (FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defender: Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets) – 37th
Defender: Calum Chambers (Arsenal) – 53rd
Defender: Axel Tuanzebe (Man. United) – 99th
Defender: Borna Barišić (Rangers) – 38th
Midfielder: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 4th
Midfielder: Bibras Natcho (Partizan) – 19th
Midfielder: Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) – 5th
Midfielder: Kevin Bua (Basel) – 9th
Forward: Claudiu Keșerü (Ludogorets) – 1st
Forward: Andraž Šporar (Slovan) – 14th