Ansu Fati, Cesc Fàbregas, Karim Benzema: the Champions League’s youngest goalscorers

Ansu Fati's late winner for Barcelona at Internazionale Milano has made him the youngest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history, beating by 155 days the mark set by Peter Ofori-Quaye in 1997, five years before the Blaugrana prospect was born.

Winger Fati joins a top ten including a number of future stars, from Cesc Fàbregas to Karim Benzema ...



Youngest UEFA Champions League scorers

17 years 40 days: Ansu Fati (Internazionale Milano 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

17 years 195 days: Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97)

17 years 216 days: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)

17 years 218 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 5-1 Rosenborg, 07/12/04)

17 years 218 days: Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08)

17 years 241 days: Martin Klein (Panathinaikos 2-1 Sparta Praha, 27/02/02)

17 years 263 days: Breel Embolo (Basel 4-0 Ludogorets, 04/11/14)

17 years 300 days: Aaron Ramsey (Fenerbahçe 2-5 Arsenal, 21/10/08)

17 years 322 days: Karim Benzema (Lyon 2-1 Rosenborg, 06/11/05)

18 years 44 days: Alex Oxlade-Chambelain (Arsenal 2-1 Olympiacos, 28/09/11)

(Group stage to final only)