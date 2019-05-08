Stamford Bridge - London
Semi-finals , 2nd leg
Agg: 2-2,
Chelsea won on penalties (4-3)
Chelsea won on penalties (4-3)
Chelsea
1-1 -
Frankfurt
      Chelsea v Frankfurt: All you need to know

      Wednesday 8 May 2019

      "We deserve to win a trophy," said Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea look to finish off Eintracht in London.

      Chelsea training on Wednesday ©AFP/Getty Images

      Reporter's view: Unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League this season, Chelsea are favourites, and the fact that Eden Hazard will likely start gives them extra strength. Yet Frankfurt have made a habit of overturning the odds in this competition and welcome back Ante Rebić, as good a player as any in transition and one who thrives on the big stage. Shut him and Luka Jović out and the London club will reach the final; give Frankfurt a sniff and it could become a testing occasion.
      Dan Thacker, Chelsea

      First leg: Frankfurt 1-1 Chelsea
      Possible line-ups

      Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Kovačić, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard
      Out: Ampadu (back), Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Kanté (hamstring), Rüdiger (knee),

      Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Da Costa, Rode, Fernandes, Kostić; Gaćinović; Jović, Rebić/Haller
      Out: Stendera (back), Tawatha (ankle)
      Doubtful: Haller (stomach)

      Key battle

      Chelsea and Frankfurt lock horns
      Olivier Giroud v Martin Hinteregger: The striker and the centre-back had an incredibly physical contest in a captivating first leg, with the Austrian just getting the better of it, and both will be relishing round two. The Europa League's ten-goal top scorer, Giroud should have Eden Hazard alongside him, but if Hinteregger can keep his influence to a minimum again, it will hamper a thriving partnership that poses a significant threat to Frankfurt's odds of an upset.
      James Thorogood, Frankfurt reporter

      Where to watch

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea manager

      Maurizio Sarri addresses the media
      The target is to reach the final and the eventual target is to win the competition. We feel we deserve to win a trophy, so it's a very important match. It is not easy because we have to play against a very dangerous team.

      As we saw in the first leg, Frankfurt are very dynamic, very aggressive in the defensive phase, dangerous in the offensive phase, especially when they find spaces and on counterattacks.

      Adi Hütter, Frankfurt coach

      We'll give everything for 90 minutes – or maybe even more – to get to Baku. When you get so far in this competition, you want to carry on to the final. We'll need a perfect performance.

      The players don't need any extra motivation. When you walk out at Stamford Bridge, that's all the motivation you need. We're hugely looking forward to the game and want to enjoy it too.

