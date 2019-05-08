Chelsea v Frankfurt: All you need to know

The tie is level at 1-1 after last week's first leg in Germany



Chelsea are record 16 matches unbeaten in Europa League



Frankfurt targeting first major European final in 39 years



Blues have won last nine UEFA Europa League home games



Visitors have lost all three two-legged ties v English sides



Reporter's view: Unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League this season, Chelsea are favourites, and the fact that Eden Hazard will likely start gives them extra strength. Yet Frankfurt have made a habit of overturning the odds in this competition and welcome back Ante Rebić, as good a player as any in transition and one who thrives on the big stage. Shut him and Luka Jović out and the London club will reach the final; give Frankfurt a sniff and it could become a testing occasion.

Dan Thacker, Chelsea



Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri; Kovačić, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Out: Ampadu (back), Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Kanté (hamstring), Rüdiger (knee),



Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Da Costa, Rode, Fernandes, Kostić; Gaćinović; Jović, Rebić/Haller

Out: Stendera (back), Tawatha (ankle)

Doubtful: Haller (stomach)

Key battle

Olivier Giroud v Martin Hinteregger: The striker and the centre-back had an incredibly physical contest in a captivating first leg, with the Austrian just getting the better of it, and both will be relishing round two. The Europa League's ten-goal top scorer, Giroud should have Eden Hazard alongside him, but if Hinteregger can keep his influence to a minimum again, it will hamper a thriving partnership that poses a significant threat to Frankfurt's odds of an upset.

James Thorogood, Frankfurt reporter

Where to watch

Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea manager



Maurizio Sarri addresses the media ©AFP/Getty Images

The target is to reach the final and the eventual target is to win the competition. We feel we deserve to win a trophy, so it's a very important match. It is not easy because we have to play against a very dangerous team.

As we saw in the first leg, Frankfurt are very dynamic, very aggressive in the defensive phase, dangerous in the offensive phase, especially when they find spaces and on counterattacks.

Adi Hütter, Frankfurt coach



We'll give everything for 90 minutes – or maybe even more – to get to Baku. When you get so far in this competition, you want to carry on to the final. We'll need a perfect performance.

The players don't need any extra motivation. When you walk out at Stamford Bridge, that's all the motivation you need. We're hugely looking forward to the game and want to enjoy it too.