UEFA Europa League final preview: Chelsea v Arsenal

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal meet in Baku



Kanté a major doubt after suffering knee injury

Arsenal have never won UEFA Europa League



Sides won one each in league meetings in 18/19



All you need to know about the final in Baku

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Alonso; Kovačić, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Out: Loftus-Cheek (Achilles), Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Rüdiger (knee), Ampadu (back)

Doubtful: Kanté (knee), Cahill (Achilles)

Key man: Hazard

Mesut Özil and Unai Emery in Baku ©Getty Images

Arsenal: Čech; Kolasinač, Koscielny, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Özil; Lacazette

Out: Ramsey (hamstring), Denis Suárez (groin), Bellerín (knee), Holding (knee), Mkhitaryan (did not travel)

Doubtful: Welbeck (ankle)

Key man: Aubameyang

UEFA.com reporters' views

Dan Thacker, Chelsea: For a club that became so accustomed to continental success around the turn of the decade, it seems remarkable that this is Chelsea's first European final since 2013, when they lifted this trophy in Amsterdam. All expected to start in Baku, Eden Hazard, David Luiz and César Azpilicueta were part of that squad and their nous could prove crucial. Maurizio Sarri, who has never scooped a major trophy as a coach, will certainly hope so.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Chelsea and Arsenal set for showdown

Even so, one-nation finals tend to be tense affairs – the sides' familiarity often breeding wariness – with Chelsea's penalty shoot-out defeat against Manchester United in the 2008 UEFA Champions League decider one such example. With one victory apiece in domestic head-to-heads this season, it would not be a surprise to see this one extend beyond 90 minutes.

John Atkin, Arsenal: The Gunners have a cavernous trophy cabinet teeming with silverware. Thirteen English championships, 13 FA Cups, two League Cups, 15 Community Shields – but so far there is a solitary UEFA crown among them: the 1994 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Aubameyang's Europa League goals this season

Unai Emery alone has three times as many, all from his time at Sevilla, and his know-how will be invaluable for a side that arrived in Baku 48 hours before Chelsea – better prepared or over-eager? As will the potency of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, scorers of Arsenal's last eight UEFA Europa League goals.

Where to watch

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Thoughts from the camps

Log in for free to watch the highlights Kepa v Čech: Their best saves this season

Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea coach

Usually against Arsenal, it's an open match. They have two very dangerous strikers: Lacazette and Aubameyang. They are very dangerous as a team in the offensive phase. They are aggressive and able to press well in the opposition half, so it's not easy to play against them.

We didn't want to play this final for the Champions League. We wanted the Champions League through the Premier League, and then we wanted to win a trophy. The final is very important for us, and our feeling is we deserve to win a trophy.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Five great Europa League final goals

Unai Emery, Arsenal manager

The first idea thing I had to transmit to the players this season is that we go for every competition. When we started playing in the first Europa League matches, some players preferred to play Premier League. OK, but I am going to decide when you are going to rest or not.

I don't want you to think you might not play in the early rounds and yet, when we arrive at the semi-final or the final, you say to me: "I am here to play." All season, the approach to this competition has been a big focus, a big ambition to do something important. To feel this competition like we want it.