Baku Olympic Stadium - Baku
Final
Chelsea
- -
Arsenal

      UEFA Europa League final preview: Chelsea v Arsenal

      Monday 27 May 2019

      Possible line-ups, expert opinion and what the coaches have to say.

      ©UEFA.com
      • London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal meet in Baku
      • Kanté a major doubt after suffering knee injury
      • Arsenal have never won UEFA Europa League
      • Sides won one each in league meetings in 18/19
      • All you need to know about the final in Baku

      Possible line-ups

      Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Alonso; Kovačić, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard
      Out: Loftus-Cheek (Achilles), Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Rüdiger (knee), Ampadu (back)
      Doubtful: Kanté (knee), Cahill (Achilles)

      Key man: Hazard

      Mesut Özil and Unai Emery in Baku
      Mesut Özil and Unai Emery in Baku©Getty Images

      Arsenal: Čech; Kolasinač, Koscielny, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Özil; Lacazette
      Out: Ramsey (hamstring), Denis Suárez (groin), Bellerín (knee), Holding (knee), Mkhitaryan (did not travel)
      Doubtful: Welbeck (ankle)

      Key man: Aubameyang

      UEFA.com reporters' views

      Dan Thacker, Chelsea: For a club that became so accustomed to continental success around the turn of the decade, it seems remarkable that this is Chelsea's first European final since 2013, when they lifted this trophy in Amsterdam. All expected to start in Baku, Eden Hazard, David Luiz and César Azpilicueta were part of that squad and their nous could prove crucial. Maurizio Sarri, who has never scooped a major trophy as a coach, will certainly hope so.

      Chelsea and Arsenal set for showdown
      Chelsea and Arsenal set for showdown

      Even so, one-nation finals tend to be tense affairs – the sides' familiarity often breeding wariness – with Chelsea's penalty shoot-out defeat against Manchester United in the 2008 UEFA Champions League decider one such example. With one victory apiece in domestic head-to-heads this season, it would not be a surprise to see this one extend beyond 90 minutes.

      John Atkin, Arsenal: The Gunners have a cavernous trophy cabinet teeming with silverware. Thirteen English championships, 13 FA Cups, two League Cups, 15 Community Shields – but so far there is a solitary UEFA crown among them: the 1994 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

      Aubameyang's Europa League goals this season
      Aubameyang's Europa League goals this season

      Unai Emery alone has three times as many, all from his time at Sevilla, and his know-how will be invaluable for a side that arrived in Baku 48 hours before Chelsea – better prepared or over-eager? As will the potency of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, scorers of Arsenal's last eight UEFA Europa League goals.

      Where to watch

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Thoughts from the camps

      Kepa v Čech: Their best saves this season
      Kepa v Čech: Their best saves this season

      Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea coach
      Usually against Arsenal, it's an open match. They have two very dangerous strikers: Lacazette and Aubameyang. They are very dangerous as a team in the offensive phase. They are aggressive and able to press well in the opposition half, so it's not easy to play against them.

      We didn't want to play this final for the Champions League. We wanted the Champions League through the Premier League, and then we wanted to win a trophy. The final is very important for us, and our feeling is we deserve to win a trophy.

      Five great Europa League final goals
      Five great Europa League final goals

      Unai Emery, Arsenal manager
      The first idea thing I had to transmit to the players this season is that we go for every competition. When we started playing in the first Europa League matches, some players preferred to play Premier League. OK, but I am going to decide when you are going to rest or not.

      I don't want you to think you might not play in the early rounds and yet, when we arrive at the semi-final or the final, you say to me: "I am here to play." All season, the approach to this competition has been a big focus, a big ambition to do something important. To feel this competition like we want it.

      © 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 27 May 2019

      Related Items

      All you need to know: UEFA Europa League final

      LiveAll you need to know: UEFA Europa League final

      Get the lowdown on the 2018/19 decider in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
      Pedro on Chelsea, Arsenal and that winning feeling

      LivePedro on Chelsea, Arsenal and that winning feeling

      "That emotion when you lift the trophy is something special," says Pedro Rodríguez.
      Europa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal facts

      LiveEuropa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal facts

      The Baku Olympic Stadium is the venue for the first all-London UEFA final as Chelsea take on local rivals Arsenal.
      Has one country ever had all European finalists before?

      LiveHas one country ever had all European finalists before?

      Chelsea and Arsenal's progress gives England a clean sweep of this season's European finalists.
      All you need to know: UEFA Europa League final

      LiveAll you need to know: UEFA Europa League final

      Get the lowdown on the 2018/19 decider in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
      Top