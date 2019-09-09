Getafe v Trabzonspor facts

Back in Europe after a nine-year wait, Getafe's first continental encounter since the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage is a home fixture against Turkish side Trabzonspor, who have come through two qualifying ties to end a five-year absence from this phase of the competition.

Previous meetings

• This is Getafe's first match against Turkish opponents in UEFA competition.

• Trabzonspor have won just two of their 13 UEFA matches against Spanish clubs and none of the seven in Spain (D4 L3). All four draws have been goalless, and they have not scored on Spanish turf since their inaugural visit, a 7-2 defeat by Barcelona in the first round of the 1990/91 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Form guide

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they do battle in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the second time, their first appearance, in 2010/11, having ended with seven points and a third-placed finish.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup, claiming memorable victories over Tottenham, Anderlecht and Benfica before going out on away goals after extra time at the hands of German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe's home record in Europe is W7 D1 L2, with wins in three of the last four matches.

Trabzonspor

• A fourth-placed finish in the 2018/19 Turkish Süper Lig restored European football to Trabzonspor after four years – the club's longest absence from the continental stage since a five-year gap from 1998/99 to 2003/04.

• This season the Black Sea club beat Sparta Praha in the third qualifying round (2-2 a, 2-1 h) before overcoming AEK Athens on away goals in the play-offs (3-1, 0-2 h). Their two previous UEFA Europa League group stage campaigns, in 2013/14 and 2014/15, both proved productive before they fell to heavyweight Italian opposition in the round of 32 – respectively Juventus (0-2 a, 0-2 h) and Napoli (0-4 h, 0-1 a).

• Trabzonspor have a positive away record in the UEFA Europa League group stage of W3 D2 L1, the only defeat having come in their last such fixture, a dead rubber at Legia Warszawa on matchday six of the 2014/15 campaign (0-2).

Links and trivia

• Getafe's Kenedy was a Chelsea team-mate of Trabzonspor's John Obi Mikel in 2015/16.

The coaches

• A coach of considerable experience in Spain's lower leagues, José 'Pepe' Bordalás has risen to prominence in recent seasons, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Primera División with Alavés and, via the play-offs, Getafe, where he arrived in September 2016. He has since steered the modestly-resourced Madrid club to eighth and fifth place in his first two seasons as a Liga coach, the latter leading to qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League – their first European campaign since 2010/11.

• A former Turkish international midfielder with 36 caps, Ünal Karaman won more than half of those – plus two Turkish Cups – while playing for Trabzonspor from 1990–99. After ending his playing days at Ankaragücü, he joined the Turkish federation's coaching staff and was in charge of the Under-21 side before moving into club football with home-town team Konyaspor. Three years as assistant back at Trabzonspor under Şenol Güneş preceded further roles elsewhere before he returned to the Black Sea club as head coach in May 2018.