Krasnodar v Getafe facts

Having succumbed to their heaviest European defeat on matchday one, Krasnodar will be eager to get their Group C campaign back on track as they welcome to Russia a Getafe side who already have three points on the board.

• The Russian side were humbled 5-0 by Basel in Switzerland on opening night while Ángel got Getafe's first European campaign in almost a decade off to a winning start with the only goal at home to Trabzonspor.

Previous meetings

• This is Getafe's first UEFA encounter against a team from Russia.

• Krasnodar were knocked out of last season's UEFA Europa League by Valencia after conceding a last-gasp equaliser to draw the second leg of their round of 16 tie 1-1 (1-2 a) following a spectacular 85th-minute strike from Magomed Suleymanov. Their other three home games against Spanish visitors have produced two wins and one defeat, the latest victory 2-1 against Sevilla in last season's group stage.

Form guide

Krasnodar

• Since making their European debut in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League, Krasnodar have participated in the competition every season, just once (in 2017/18) failing to reach the group stage. Third place in the 2018/19 Russian Premier League put them into this season's UEFA Champions League qualifying round, where they memorably defeated Porto on away goals (0-1 h, 3-2 a), but were then well beaten in the play-offs by Olympiacos (0-4 a, 1-2 h).

• Krasnodar were unable to progress from their UEFA Europa League group at the first attempt, in 2014/15, but have succeeded in each of their last three participations, reaching the round of 16 in both 2016/17 and 2018/19, when only that late goal conceded to Valencia denied them a first ever European quarter-final.

• The Russian club are without a win in their last four European home games (D2 L2), losing both of this season's encounters against Porto and Olympiacos. They did, however, win all three group games last term, boosting their all-time record in the group stage to W7 D3 L2.

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they do battle in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the second time, their first appearance, in 2010/11, having ended with seven points and a third-placed finish.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup before going out on away goals after extra time to German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe have won none of their last five European matches outside Spain (D3 L2), although in that 2007/08 campaign they claimed memorable 2-1 away wins at Tottenham and Benfica as well as drawing 1-1 at both AEK Athens and Bayern.

Links and trivia

• Krasnodar's Brazilian winger Wanderson was a Getafe player in 2015/16.

• Uroš Spajić (Krasnodar) and Getafe duo Nemanja Maksimović and Filip Manojlović are fellow Serbian internationals.

The coaches

• A Krasnodar man through and through, Murad Musaev made his mark by leading the club's Under-19s to the knockout phase of the 2017/18 UEFA Youth League, where they were only eliminated on penalties by Real Madrid in front of a competition-record crowd. That achievement helped him land the position of caretaker coach to the senior side following Igor Shalimov's dismissal in early April 2018. Confirmed as the club's new head coach that summer, he led them into the UEFA Europa League round of 16 and third place in the Russian Premier League.

• A coach of considerable experience in Spain's lower leagues, José 'Pepe' Bordalás has risen to prominence in recent seasons, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Primera División with Alavés and, via the play-offs, Getafe, where he arrived in September 2016. He has since steered the modestly-resourced Madrid club to eighth and fifth place in his first two seasons as a Liga coach, the latter leading to qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League – their first European campaign since 2010/11.