Vitória SC v Eintracht Frankfurt facts

Vitória SC and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in Guimaraes on matchday two seeking to put their first points and goals on the board in UEFA Europa League Group F.

• While the Portuguese side were beaten 2-0 at Standard Liège, last season's semi-finalists Eintracht lost 0-3 in front of a packed house at the Frankfurt Stadion against Arsenal – the German club's heaviest home defeat in Europe.

Previous meetings

• Vitória's only previous European engagements with German opposition ended the club's best ever continental campaign as they lost 5-2 on aggregate to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 1986/87 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final (0-3 a, 2-2 h).

• Eintracht's previous meetings with Portuguese clubs have both come in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase. They lost on away goals in the round of 32 to Porto in 2013/14 (2-2 a, 3-3 h), but won last season's quarter-final by the same method against Benfica, winning 2-0 at home after a 2-4 defeat in Lisbon.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Standard Liège 2-0 Vitória SC

Form guide

Vitória SC

• Fifth in the Portuguese Liga last season, Vitória qualified for their fifth European campaign this decade and first since 2017/18, when they finished bottom of their UEFA Europa League group.

• Qualifying wins against Jeunesse Esch (1-0 a, 4-0 h), Ventspils (3-0 a, 6-0 h) and FCSB (0-0 a, 1-0 h) have enabled the Guimaraes club to make a third appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage. They have yet to make further progress in the competition, however, finishing third in their 2014/15 section. Back in 2005/06 they also finished bottom of their UEFA Cup group.

• Vitória have won all three of their European home games this season, scoring 11 goals and conceding none. They are unbeaten in their last six continental encounters in Guimaraes (W4 D2).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal

Eintracht

• Frankfurt's 14-match UEFA Europa League adventure in 2018/19 brought memorable knockout phase wins over three teams that had crossed over in mid-season from the UEFA Champions League – Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale and Benfica – before they were beaten on penalties in the semi-final by eventual winners Chelsea. It was accompanied by a seventh-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

• The 1980 UEFA Cup winners embarked on this UEFA Europa League campaign in the second qualifying round. They comfortably saw off Estonia's Flora and Liechtenstein's Vaduz before having to come from behind to eliminate Strasbourg (0-1 a, 3-0 h) in the play-offs and reach the group stage for the third time. Their first appearance, in 2013/14, also resulted in further progress before that elimination by Porto in the round of 32.

• Eintracht's overall record in the UEFA Europa League, home and away and including qualifying, is an eye-catching W21 D6 L4. Their away record in the competition is an equally impressive W9 D3 L3, boosted by three wins out of three in last season's group stage – at Marseille (2-1), Apollon Limassol (3-2) and Lazio (2-1).

Log in for free to watch the highlights #UEL matchday one skills showcase

Links and trivia

• Portuguese international André Silva, currently on loan to Eintracht from AC Milan, started his career with Porto – as did team-mate Gonçalo Paciência.

• Frankfurt striker Bas Dost joined the club this summer from Sporting CP, for whom he struck 93 goals in three seasons – two of them against Vitória in a 5-0 win in Guimaraes at the start of the 2017/18 Liga campaign.

The coaches

• An unexpected sixth-placed finish with Moreirense in the 2018/19 Portuguese Liga – in his only season with the club – earned Ivo Vieira a summer move to a Vitória SC side that finished on the same number of points but one place higher. A native of Madeira, he spent the whole of his playing career on the island with Nacional, which is where he also started his coaching path. Indeed, he did not work in mainland Portugal until May 2016, when he was handed the coaching reins at second-tier Aves. He subsequently took charge of Académica Coimbra and Estoril.

• Austrian coach Adi Hütter was appointed by Eintracht Frankfurt as the successor to Bayern München-bound Niko Kovač in May 2018, having just led Young Boys to their first Swiss league title in 32 years. He proved a shrewd acquisition, leading Frankfurt into the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League and back into Europe via the Bundesliga. A midfielder who spent seven years with Salzburg, he returned to lead the club to a domestic double in 2014/15 after managerial spells at Altach and Grödig. He then crossed the border to spend the next three seasons in Berne.