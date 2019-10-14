Young Boys v Feyenoord facts

With all four teams in UEFA Europa League Group G on three points after two games, opportunity knocks for both Young Boys and Feyenoord as they seek to make it two wins in a row.

• The champions of Switzerland, Young Boys recovered from an opening 2-1 loss at Porto to beat Rangers in Berne by the same score, coming from behind to win with an added-time strike from Christian Fassnacht. Feyenoord also treated their home fans to a much-needed victory, beating Porto 2-0 having fallen to a 1-0 defeat at Rangers in their opening fixture.

Previous meetings

• Young Boys have played four previous UEFA encounters against Dutch opposition, all in the 1987/88 European Cup Winners' Cup. They knocked out Den Haag in the second round on away goals (1-2 a, 1-0 h) but lost both matches 1-0 to Ajax in the quarter-finals.

• Feyenoord's six previous visits to Switzerland have yielded two wins, two draws and two defeats. They have not conceded more than one goal in any of those matches.

Form guide

Young Boys

• Champions of Switzerland for the 13th time in 2018/19, having claimed their first league title in 32 years 12 months earlier, Young Boys also reached the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time, finishing bottom of a section in which they competed with Juventus, Manchester United and Valencia.

• Having defeated Dinamo Zagreb in last season's UEFA Champions League play-off, YB were unable to stage an encore this term, losing on away goals to Serbian champions Crvena zvezda (2-2 h, 1-1 a). They are therefore competing instead for the sixth time in the UEFA Europa League group stage, from where they have made further progress twice before, in 2010/11 and 2014/15, but not in their two most recent campaigns, in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

• The Berne club have won 12 of their 16 home games in the UEFA Europa League group stage (D1 L3), but have been victorious in just three of their last ten European encounters at the Stade de Suisse (D4 L3).

Feyenoord

• Dutch champions in 2016/17 and cup winners in 2017/18, Feyenoord won no trophies last season but finished third in the league to return to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, where they were surprisingly eliminated last season by Slovakian side Trenčín 5-1 on aggregate (0-4 a, 1-1 h).

• This season they reversed those scorelines (4-0 h, 1-1 a) to overcome Dinamo Tbilisi before seeing off Hapoel Beer Sheva in style in the play-offs with a pair of 3-0 victories. This is the club's third appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage. They topped their section in 2014/15 but finished third in 2016/17 despite opening with a 1-0 home win against eventual winners Manchester United.

• Despite their play-off second-leg victory in Israel, Feyenoord have won just two of their last 22 European away fixtures (D4 L16), the other also by a 3-0 scoreline at Standard Liège in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League. Those are the only two games during that sequence in which the Rotterdammers have scored more than one goal.

Links and trivia

• Young Boys defender Frederik Sørensen and Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jørgensen are Danish internationals.

• YB's Serbian international Miralem Sulejmani spent five seasons with Feyenoord's arch rivals Ajax, having moved to Amsterdam for a then Dutch record transfer fee after an impressive debut Eredivisie campaign in 2007/08 with Heerenveen.

The coaches

• Appointed by Young Boys as the successor to Adi Hütter in July 2018, Gerardo Seoane emulated his Austrian predecessor by steering the Berne club to the Swiss Super League title. He also oversaw YB's debut UEFA Champions League campaign, which ended with a home win against Juventus. The former midfielder has a close and lengthy association with his local club Luzern, with whom he started and ended his playing career and also came through the coaching ranks, eventually replacing Markus Babbel as head coach in January 2018.

• Jaap Stam replaced his former Netherlands national team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord's head coach in the summer of 2019 after spending the second half of the previous season in charge of PEC Zwolle following a spell in England with Reading. A towering centre-back, he made his name at PSV Eindhoven before going on to star for Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side, winning the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in his debut season. He later played in Italy for Lazio and Milan before concluding his career at Ajax.