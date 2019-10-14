CSKA Moskva v Ferencváros facts

CSKA Moskva and Ferencváros are both in urgent need of points as they meet in the Russian capital following a disappointing start to their respective Group H campaigns.

• Victims of a second-half flurry from Ludogorets in an opening 5-1 away defeat, CSKA then lost 0-2 at home to Espanyol. Ferencváros's encouraging 1-1 draw in Spain was offset by a subsequent 0-3 defeat in Budapest against a Ludogorets side they had beaten home and away in this season's UEFA Champions League first qualifying round.

Previous meetings

• The clubs have been drawn together just once before in European competition, in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup second round, when a pair of 2-1 home wins led to a penalty shoot-out in Budapest from which Ferencváros emerged as 7-6 winners.

• Those are CSKA's only UEFA games against a Hungarian club and Ferencváros's sole previous official matches against Russian opposition.

Form guide

CSKA

• CSKA finished fourth in last season's Russian Premier League, missing out on a spot in the UEFA Champions League, where they had been group stage participants for six straight years, but qualifying directly for a first UEFA Europa League group campaign since their only previous participation in 2010/11.

• They collected 16 points from their six group games in 2010/11 to top their section and progress to the round of 16, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Porto. Two seasons ago, having finished third in their UEFA Champions League group, the 2004/05 UEFA Cup winners made it to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Arsenal.

• CSKA won all three of their Moscow fixtures in that 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage, but the seven home matches they have played in the competition since then have yielded just one victory (D2 L4).

Ferencváros

• Ferencváros became champions of Hungary for a record 30th time last season, claiming their first title in three years. In Europe, however, they were ousted in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League by Maccabi Tel-Aviv (1-1 h, 0-1 a).

• This season, they won their opening two UEFA Champions League qualifying ties for the first time ever – against Ludogorets (2-1 h, 3-2 a) and Valletta (3-1 h, 1-1 a) – but bowed out to Dinamo Zagreb in the third qualifying round, losing 0-4 in Budapest (their joint heaviest home European defeat) after a 1-1 draw in Croatia. They ensured a debut UEFA Europa League group stage appearance by defeating Lithuanian champions Sūduva in the play-offs (0-0 a, 4-2 h).

• Fradi have appeared in two previous European group stages – the 1995/96 UEFA Champions League and 2004/05 UEFA Cup. Their all-time away record in group stage fixtures (W2 D1 L3) is better than their home equivalent (D3 L3).

Links and trivia

• Ferencváros coach Serhiy Rebrov played for Rubin Kazan in 2008 and 2009, winning the Russian Premier League with the club in both seasons.

• Two players from the Budapest club also have experience of the Russian top flight. Tamás Priskin was with Alania Vladikavkaz from January 2012 to January 2014, and Isael played for Krasnodar from January 2013 to June 2014.

• Ferencváros are one of six teams making their debut in the UEFA Europa League group stage this term. The others are LASK, Olexandriya, Wolfsberg, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Group H rivals Espanyol.

The coaches

• Appointed by CSKA to replace long-serving coach Leonid Slutski in December 2016, Viktor Goncharenko had earned a growing reputation in Russian football, notably as Slutski's assistant. He made his name as a coach in his native Belarus at BATE Borisov, winning five straight league titles and leading the club into the UEFA Champions League group stage on three occasions. In his first full season as CSKA boss he led the Muscovites to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and a runners-up spot in the domestic league.

• A glittering career as a player that brought Serhiy Rebrov 15 goals in 75 internationals for Ukraine – where he was the regular attacking partner to Andriy Shevchenko – and no fewer than 12 domestic league titles, nine of them over two spells with Dynamo Kyiv, has been followed by a highly promising start on the coaching front. Hired by Dynamo in 2014, he won the Ukrainian title in each of his first two seasons and was at it again in the 2018/19 Hungarian NB I campaign with Ferencváros, overseeing the club's 30th national title before steering them into the UEFA Europa League group stage.