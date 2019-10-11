Getafe v Basel facts

Early Group C leaders Getafe will be looking to make it three wins out of three as they play host to second-placed Basel at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in the southern suburbs of Madrid.

• Getafe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 at home on Matchday 1 before triumphing 2-1 at Krasnodar, striker Ángel scoring all three of their goals. Basel have found the net seven times so far, adding a 2-2 draw in Turkey to an opening 5-0 victory at the St. Jakob Park against Krasnodar.

Previous meetings

• While Getafe's previous experience of Swiss opposition is limited to two UEFA Europa League group stage games against Young Boys in 2010/11 (0-2 a, 1-0 h), Basel have faced Spanish clubs on 18 occasions, winning just two of those matches and none of the nine in Spain, where their record is D2 L7. Their two previous visits in the UEFA Europa League have brought heavy defeats – and knockout phase elimination – at Valencia (0-5 aet in the 2013/14 quarter-final) and Sevilla (0-3 in the 2015/16 round of 16).

Form guide

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they are doing battle in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the second time, their first appearance, in 2010/11, having ended with seven points and a third-placed finish.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup before going out on away goals after extra time to German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe's home record in Europe is W8 D1 L2, with wins in four of their last five matches.

Basel

• Having won the Swiss Super League eight seasons running from 2009/10 to 2016/17, Basel have finished second to Young Boys in each of the past two campaigns. Last season they missed out on European group stage football for the first time in 15 years, losing to PAOK in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round and Apollon Limassol in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

• This season they again missed out on the UEFA Champions League proper, an impressive away-goals success against PSV Eindhoven in the second qualifying round preceding a surprise 5-2 aggregate defeat to Austrian neighbours LASK. That meant a transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they have competed three times previously, most recently in 2015/16, when they went on to reach the round of 16 before that defeat by eventual winners Sevilla.

• The 2012/13 semi-finalists have lost four of their last six European away games, including both in this season’s qualifying phase, but they won all three of their group fixtures outside Switzerland in 2015/16 and were winners on the road three times out of four in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, prevailing at CSKA Moskva (2-0), Benfica (2-0) and Manchester City (2-1) after a Matchday 1 defeat at Manchester United (0-3).

Links and trivia

• Basel's Serbian midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanović, who played on loan at Spanish club Málaga from 2016–18, was a member of the Stuttgart side that beat Getafe at home (1-0) and away (3-0) in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage, playing from start to finish in both matches.

• Back-up goalkeepers Filip Manojlović (Getafe) and Djordje Nikolić (Basel) have both represented Serbia at youth and Under-21 levels.

• Getafe's Jaime Mata celebrates his 31st birthday on the day of the game.

The coaches

• A coach of considerable experience in Spain's lower leagues, José 'Pepe' Bordalás has risen to prominence in recent seasons, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Primera División with Alavés and, via the play-offs, Getafe, where he arrived in September 2016. He has since steered the modestly-resourced Madrid club to eighth and fifth place in his first two seasons as a Liga coach, the latter leading to qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League – their first European campaign since 2010/11.

• A former Swiss international midfielder who won 55 caps between 1982 and his first and last major tournament, EURO '96, Marcel Koller spent his entire club career with Grasshoppers from his native Zurich, winning seven league titles and five domestic cups. Early Swiss title successes as a coach with St Gallen and Grasshoppers were followed by spells in Germany with Köln and Bochum before he took charge of Austria in 2011, eventually leading them to UEFA EURO 2016. He became Basel's head coach in August 2018, winning the Swiss Cup in his debut campaign.