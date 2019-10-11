Rennes v CFR Cluj facts

A first victory in UEFA Europa League Group E is the target for Rennes as they welcome CFR Cluj to Brittany, the Romanian champions having taken three points from their opening two fixtures.

• Rennes were held 1-1 at home by Celtic on Matchday 1 before losing 2-1 to Lazio in Rome, with leads surrendered in both matches. CFR came from behind themselves to beat the Italian side 2-1 at home but then lost 2-0 away to Celtic, who they had eliminated in UEFA Champions League qualifying during the summer.

Previous meetings

• Rennes have played just one European match against Romanian opposition, losing 2-0 at Rapid Bucureşti in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup group stage. The French club's coach that day was a Romanian, Laszló Bölöni.

• CFR are also without a win against French clubs in six UEFA encounters, drawing the first three and losing the next three, including both matches against Bordeaux in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League group stage (0-1 a, 1-2 h).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Lazio 2-1 Rennes

Form guide

Rennes

• Rennes earned their second successive direct qualification to the UEFA Europa League group stage by defeating holders Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in a dramatic 2018/19 French Cup final. They also reached the UEFA Europa League round of 16 last term, finishing second in their group with nine points and knocking out Real Betis before succumbing 4-3 on aggregate to eventual runners-up Arsenal (3-1 h, 0-3 a).

• The Brittany club are in their third UEFA Europa League group stage, the first of their campaigns in 2011/12 having ended unsuccessfully after three home draws and three away defeats. Rennes also participated twice in the UEFA Cup group stage, in 2005/06 and 2007/08, but were winless in those too (D2 L6).

• A 1-2 defeat by Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 3 last season is Rennes' only loss in their last 15 UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League home fixtures, qualifying included (W7 D7).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Celtic 2-0 CFR Cluj

CFR

• CFR claimed their fifth Romanian league title – and second in succession – in 2018/19, all those triumphs having come since 2008. In Europe, they lost to Malmö in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League (0-1 h, 1-1 a) and got no further than the UEFA Europa League play-offs, where they were beaten twice (0-2 a, 2-3 h) by Dudelange of Luxembourg.

• A 1-0 loss at Astana kicked off this season's UEFA Champions League campaign, but CFR turned that tie around with a 3-1 home success and went on to beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv (1-0 h, 2-2 a) before memorably knocking out Celtic (1-1 h, 4-3 a). Slavia Praha proved too strong, however, in the play-offs, winning both games 1-0 to send CFR into their second UEFA Europa League group stage; the first, in 2009/10, ended with just one win and five defeats.

• CFR have lost all five of their previous away fixtures in the UEFA Europa League proper without scoring a goal, the last four having all ended 2-0 to their hosts.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Rennes 1-1 Celtic

Links and trivia

• CFR's French-born Mali international midfielder Yacouba Sylla played for Rennes in 2015/16, making 20 Ligue 1 appearances.

• Sylla is a Mali team-mate of Rennes defender Hamari Traoré, while Souleyman Doumbia (Rennes) and Lacina Traoré (CFR) are Ivory Coast internationals.

• CFR striker Billel Omrani, who scored the winner against Lazio, was born in France and started his career with Marseille, where he formed a close bond with current Rennes goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. Another Rennes player, Jérémy Morel, was also a team-mate during Omrani's time at the Stade Vélodrome.

• CFR's Lithuanian goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis and Rennes' Senegalese forward M'Biaye Niang were both at Watford during the second half of 2016/17 but never played a first-team fixture together.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: CFR Cluj 2-1 Lazio

The coaches

• Handed the coaching reins at Rennes on an interim basis in December 2018, reserve team boss Julien Stéphan made such a positive impact that he was soon handed an 18-month deal. In the spring of 2019 the Rennes native not only led the Brittany club into the UEFA Europa League round of 16 but also to a sensational Coupe de France final victory on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain. He is the son of Guy Stéphan, the assistant coach to Didier Deschamps of reigning world champions France.

• The sixth most-capped Romanian international of all time, with 95 appearances, Petrescu played in four successive major tournaments from 1994 to 2000. The attacking right-back also carved out a successful career at club level, notably with Steaua Bucureşti and in England at Chelsea, with whom he spent five years and won three major trophies. He has had a diverse coaching career, the highlight a surprise Romanian title triumph with Unirea Urziceni in 2008/09 – a feat he repeated with CFR Cluj in 2017/18 and again the following season after returning from China in March 2019.