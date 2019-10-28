Basel v Getafe facts

The top two teams in Group C go head to head in Switzerland, Basel having leapfrogged Getafe with a 1-0 away win – their first victory in Spain at the tenth attempt – on Matchday 3 thanks to an 18th-minute strike from Fabian Frei.

• Striker Ángel scored all three goals as Getafe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 at home and Krasnodar 2-1 away, but both he and his team drew a blank last time out against a Basel side who have found the net eight times so far, adding a 2-2 draw in Turkey and that win in the southern suburbs of Madrid to an opening 5-0 home victory against Krasnodar.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Getafe 0-1 Basel

Previous meetings

• While Getafe's previous experience of Swiss opposition before Matchday 3 was limited to two UEFA Europa League group stage games against Young Boys in 2010/11 (0-2 a, 1-0 h), Basel have now faced Spanish clubs on 19 occasions, winning just three of those matches. Their record at home is W2 D3 L4, the most recent win coming in the quarter-final of the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League when they beat Valencia 3-0, Valentin Stocker scoring the third goal, only to lose the second leg 5-0 after extra time at Mestalla.

Form guide

Basel

• Having won the Swiss Super League eight seasons running from 2009/10 to 2016/17, Basel have finished second to Young Boys in each of the past two campaigns. Last season they missed out on European group stage football for the first time in 15 years, losing to PAOK in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round and Apollon Limassol in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Basel 5-0 Krasnodar

• This season they again missed out on the UEFA Champions League proper, an impressive away-goals success against PSV Eindhoven in the second qualifying round preceding a surprise 5-2 aggregate defeat to Austrian neighbours LASK. That meant a transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they have competed three times previously, most recently in 2015/16, when they went on to reach the round of 16 before losing to eventual winners Sevilla (0-0 h,0-3 a).

• Basel's home record in the UEFA Europa League group stage is W6 D2 L2, the Matchday 1 victory against Krasnodar being the largest they have posted in the competition at the St. Jakob-Park, qualifying matches included.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Krasnodar 1-2 Getafe

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they are doing battle in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the second time, their first appearance, in 2010/11, having ended with seven points and a third-placed finish.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup before going out on away goals after extra time to German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe's Matchday 2 victory at Krasnodar ended a run of five European matches outside Spain without a win (D3 L2), although in that 2007/08 campaign they claimed memorable 2-1 away successes at Tottenham and Benfica as well as 1-1 draws at both AEK Athens and Bayern.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Trabzonspor 2-2 Basel

Links and trivia

• Basel's Serbian midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanović, who played on loan at Spanish club Málaga from 2016–18, was a member of the Stuttgart side that beat Getafe at home (1-0) and away (3-0) in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage, playing from start to finish in both matches.

• Goalkeepers Filip Manojlović (Getafe) and Djordje Nikolić (Basel) have both represented Serbia at youth and Under-21 levels.

• Nemanja Maksimović's Serbia were 1-0 friendly winners against a Paraguay side including Basel's Blás Riveros on 10 October.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Getafe 1-0 Trabzonspor

The coaches

• A former Swiss international midfielder who won 55 caps between 1982 and his first and last major tournament, EURO '96, Marcel Koller spent his entire club career with Grasshoppers from his native Zurich, winning seven league titles and five domestic cups. Early Swiss title successes as a coach with St Gallen and Grasshoppers were followed by spells in Germany with Köln and Bochum before he took charge of Austria in 2011, eventually leading them to UEFA EURO 2016. He became Basel's head coach in August 2018, winning the Swiss Cup in his debut campaign.

• A coach of considerable experience in Spain's lower leagues, José 'Pepe' Bordalás has risen to prominence in recent seasons, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Primera División with Alavés and, via the play-offs, Getafe, where he arrived in September 2016. He has since steered the modestly-resourced Madrid club to eighth and fifth place in his first two seasons as a Liga coach, the latter leading to qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League – their first European campaign since 2010/11.