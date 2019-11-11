Malmö v Dynamo Kyiv facts

Qualification from Group B is still possible for both Malmö and Dynamo Kyiv as they go head to head in southern Sweden, with the Ukrainian visitors knowing that victory will guarantee their place in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 for the second season in a row.

• Following an opening defeat in Kyiv, Malmö are unbeaten in their last three group games, having taken four points off Lugano on Matchdays 3 and 4 (2-1 h, 0-0 a) to make it five in total. Dynamo have drawn their last three fixtures and jointly lead the section on six points with Copenhagen, whom they held 1-1 last time out thanks to an equaliser from the Danish club's returning ex-player Benjamin Verbić. Malmö and Dynamo have scored just three goals each in their four matches.

• Malmö will be out of contention if they lose and Copenhagen win away to bottom side Lugano.

Previous meetings

• Dynamo defeated Malmö 1-0 in the Ukrainian capital on Matchday 1 with an 84th-minute strike from Vitaliy Bukalskiy.

• It had been 41 years since the clubs' only previous UEFA engagement – a 1978/79 European Champion Clubs' Cup second round tie that Malmö won 2-0 on aggregate (0-0 a, 2-0 h) en route to reaching the final, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in Munich.

• While those are Dynamo's only matches against Swedish opposition, Malmö have also faced Ukrainian sides four times in group stage encounters, winning one and losing three. The only victory came in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League, Markus Rosenberg's goal giving them a 1-0 success at home to Shakhtar Donetsk. Malmö's only previous home game against Ukrainian opponents in the UEFA Europa League group stage was a 1-4 defeat by Metalist Kharkiv in 2011/12.

Form guide

Malmö

• Swedish champions for a record 20th time in 2017, Malmö finished third in their 2018 title defence, behind AIK and Norrköping, to secure European football for a third successive season. They notched up a club-record 16 European matches last term, from their starting point in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round to the UEFA Europa League round of 32, where they lost to eventual winners Chelsea (1-2 h, 0-3 a), home and away group wins against Beşiktaş having brought them springtime continental football for the first time in 32 years.

• Malmö ensured a second successive appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage – and third in total – by winning four qualifying ties this term. They overcame Ballymena, Domžale, Zrinjski and, in the play-offs, Bnei Yehuda, racking up 23 goals in the process and conceding just five.

• Malmö won all four of their home games in this season's qualifying phase, 16 of those 23 goals being scored in front of their own fans, before drawing 1-1 with Copenhagen and beating Lugano 2-1 in the group stage. They have lost just one of their last 15 European home games (W7 D7) – against Chelsea last season.

Dynamo

• Ukrainian league runners-up to Shakhtar last term, for the third year in a row, Dynamo entered the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round but were defeated by Club Brugge (0-1 a, 3-3 h), which sent them directly into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

• This is Dynamo's seventh UEFA Europa League group stage campaign, five of the previous six having been successful, including last season when three wins and two draws secured their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare. They then eliminated Olympiacos to reach the last 16, where, like Malmö before them, they were comprehensively beaten by Chelsea (0-3 a, 0-5 h).

• Dynamo took seven points from nine on their travels in last season's group stage. The defeat at Stamford Bridge ended a run of six away matches unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League (W2 D4). They have won nine of their 20 group games in the competition outside Ukraine, losing just five, though both games this season have been drawn – 0-0 at Lugano and 1-1 at Copenhagen.

Links and trivia

• Malmö are one of only two clubs to have reached this season's UEFA Europa League group stage having started their campaign in the first qualifying round, the other being Rangers.

• The 2019 Allsvenskan concluded on 2 November, with Malmö finishing runners-up, one point behind champions Djurgården, after a dramatic final day.

• Dynamo hold the record for the most draws registered in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final (22). Eleven of those have been away from home.

The coaches

• Born in the former East Germany, Uwe Rösler left his homeland in 1994 to play up front for Manchester City, which he did for four years, forming a bond with English football that brought him back to the country to manage four lower-league clubs – Brentford, Wigan, Leeds and Fleetwood. His coaching career had begun in Norway with Lillestrøm, his final club as a player, and in June 2018 he returned to Scandinavia to become the new boss of reigning Swedish champions Malmö, masterminding progress into the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League round of 32.

• Following a lengthy stint as Dynamo Kyiv's sporting director, club great Olexiy Mykhaylychenko was appointed as head coach for a second time in August 2019 following the dismissal of Aleksandr Khatskevich. A star of EURO '88 and the same year's Olympic Games in Seoul, where he won a gold medal, the blond left-footer claimed league titles for Dynamo (four) as well as his subsequent clubs Sampdoria and Rangers (five). A two-time Ukrainian champion as a coach in his first stint at Dynamo, from 2002–04, he led the Ukraine national side from January 2008 to December 2009.