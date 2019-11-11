Trabzonspor v Getafe facts

Defeated home and away by Krasnodar and with just one point to show from their first four matches, Trabzonspor can no longer qualify from Group C but will hope to give their fans something to shout about as they entertain a Getafe side who are five points better off but also lost home and away on Matchdays 3 and 4.

• Trabzonspor's solitary point in the section came against Basel on Matchday 2, when they drew 2-2 at home, but successive defeats by Krasnodar (0-2 h, 1-3 a) have ended their chances of further progress. Getafe, on the other hand, are still in the hunt to accompany Basel into the round of 32 despite losing both games against the Swiss side (0-1 h, 1-2 a). The Spanish side are level on six points with Krasnodar, whom they beat 2-1 in Russia and host in a decisive encounter on Matchday 6.

Previous meetings

• Getafe's first match against Turkish opponents in UEFA competition resulted in a 1-0 win at home to Trabzonspor on Matchday 1, Ángel scoring the winning goal.

• Trabzonspor have won just two of their 14 UEFA matches against Spanish clubs, both at home, where their record is W2 D1 L3. The games against Getafe are their first against Spanish opposition in a group stage, all of their six previous two-legged ties having ended in elimination.

Form guide

Trabzonspor

• A fourth-placed finish in the 2018/19 Turkish Süper Lig restored European football to Trabzonspor after four years – the club's longest absence from the continental stage since a five-year gap from 1998/99 to 2003/04.

• This season the Black Sea club beat Sparta Praha in the third qualifying round (2-2 a, 2-1 h) before overcoming AEK Athens on away goals in the play-offs (3-1 a, 0-2 h). Their two previous UEFA Europa League group stage campaigns, in 2013/14 and 2014/15, both proved productive before they fell to heavyweight Italian opposition in the round of 32 – respectively Juventus (0-2 a, 0-2 h) and Napoli (0-4 h, 0-1 a).

• Trabzonspor have a positive home record in the UEFA Europa League group stage (W4 D2 L2), registering home wins in each of their previous two Matchday 5 games – 4-2 against Apollon Limassol in 2013/14 and 3-1 versus Metalist Kharkiv in 2014/15.

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they are doing battle in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the second time, their first appearance, in 2010/11, having ended with seven points and a third-placed finish.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup before going out on away goals after extra time to German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe's Matchday 2 victory at Krasnodar ended a run of five European matches outside Spain without a win (D3 L2) and is their only one on the road in this competition (D2 L3), although in that 2007/08 UEFA Cup campaign they claimed memorable 2-1 away successes at Tottenham and Benfica as well as 1-1 draws at both AEK Athens and Bayern.

Links and trivia

• Getafe's Kenedy was a Chelsea team-mate of Trabzonspor's John Obi Mikel in 2015/16.

• Daniel Sturridge (Trabzonspor) and Allan Nyom (Getafe) were West Bromwich Albion team-mates in 2017/18.

• Sturridge's next European appearance will be his 50th.

• Trabzonspor's Portuguese right-back João Pereira played in Spain for Valencia from 2012 to 2014, while club skipper José Sosa was a Spanish Liga winner and UEFA Champions League runner-up in 2013/14 while on loan at Atlético Madrid.

The coaches

• A former Turkish international midfielder with 36 caps, Ünal Karaman won more than half of those – plus two Turkish Cups – while playing for Trabzonspor from 1990–99. After ending his playing days at Ankaragücü, he joined the Turkish federation's coaching staff and was in charge of the Under-21 side before moving into club football with home-town team Konyaspor. Three years as assistant back at Trabzonspor under Şenol Güneş preceded further roles elsewhere before he returned to the Black Sea club as head coach in May 2018.

• A coach of considerable experience in Spain's lower leagues, José 'Pepe' Bordalás has risen to prominence in recent seasons, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Primera División with Alavés and, via the play-offs, Getafe, where he arrived in September 2016. He has since steered the modestly-resourced Madrid club to eighth and fifth place in his first two seasons as a Liga coach, the latter leading to qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League – their first European campaign since 2010/11.