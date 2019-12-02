Getafe v Krasnodar facts

A place in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase is on the line as Getafe and Krasnodar meet in central Spain hoping to join already-qualified Group C leaders Basel in the round of 32.

• Getafe and Krasnodar both have nine points from five matches, the Spanish side having recovered from back-to-back defeats by Basel with a 1-0 win at Trabzonspor on Matchday 5, whereas their Russian visitors have won all of their last three fixtures after losing the first two, most recently beating Basel 1-0 at home with a 72nd-minute penalty from striker Ari, who was later sent off.

• Getafe will qualify if they avoid defeat, whereas Krasnodar will be through only with a victory. Even though Basel have just one point more than both teams, the Swiss side's favourable head-to-head record against each of them means they cannot be dislodged from the two qualifying places. However, top spot in the section is still up for grabs and will go to the winner in Spain unless Basel also win their final fixture at home to eliminated Trabzonspor.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Krasnodar 1-2 Getafe

Previous meetings

• Getafe's first UEFA encounter against a team from Russia brought a 2-1 away win in Krasnodar thanks to a double from striker Ángel, Ari's reply serving only as a consolation for the home side.

• Krasnodar were knocked out of last season's UEFA Europa League by Valencia after conceding a last-gasp equaliser to draw the second leg of their round of 16 tie 1-1. They had lost the first leg 2-1, making it four defeats from four visits to Spain, the third of those having come earlier in the same campaign when they went down 3-0 at Sevilla in their final group stage encounter.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Trabzonspor 0-1 Getafe

Form guide

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they are doing battle in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the second time, their first appearance, in 2010/11, having ended with seven points and a third-placed finish.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup before going out on away goals after extra time to German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe's home record in Europe is W8 D1 L3, with defeats in two of the last four matches and just two goals scored over that stretch.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Krasnodar 1-0 Basel

Krasnodar

• Since making their European debut in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League, Krasnodar have participated in the competition every season, just once (in 2017/18) failing to reach the group stage. Third place in the 2018/19 Russian Premier League put them into this season's UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, where they memorably defeated Porto on away goals (0-1 h, 3-2 a), but were then well beaten in the play-offs by Olympiacos (0-4 a, 1-2 h).

• Krasnodar were unable to progress from their UEFA Europa League group at the first attempt, in 2014/15, but have succeeded in each of their last three participations, reaching the round of 16 in both 2016/17 and 2018/19, when only that late goal conceded to Valencia denied them a first ever European quarter-final.

• The Russian club have claimed one victory on the road – and only one – in each of their five UEFA Europa League group campaigns, a 2-0 win at Trabzonspor on Matchday 3 maintaining that trend this season. Their overall away record in the group stage is W5 D2 L7.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Basel 2-1 Getafe

Links and trivia

• Krasnodar's Brazilian winger Wanderson was a Getafe player in 2015/16.

• Getafe duo Nemanja Maksimović and Filip Manojlović are Serbian international team-mates of Krasnodar's Uroš Spajić.

• Getafe are bidding to become the third of the three Spanish teams in the group stage to go through, joining already-qualified section winners Sevilla (Group A) and Espanyol (H) in the round of 32.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Krasnodar 3-1 Trabzonspor

The coaches

• A coach of considerable experience in Spain's lower leagues, José 'Pepe' Bordalás has risen to prominence in recent seasons, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Primera División with Alavés and, via the play-offs, Getafe, where he arrived in September 2016. He has since steered the modestly-resourced Madrid club to eighth and fifth place in his first two seasons as a Liga coach, the latter leading to qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League – their first European campaign since 2010/11.

• Sergei Matveev played as a midfielder for various amateur and lower-league clubs before becoming a coach in 2004. He worked for almost ten years with various teams in the Moscow area, having also had a spell at the Dinamo Moskva academy. From 2013 to 2016 he was on the coaching staff of the Russian football federation, working in the youth sector, and was recruited by Krasnodar in 2019 after obtaining his UEFA Pro coaching licence in order to work in tandem with Murad Musaev.