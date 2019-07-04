All UEFA Futsal Champions League entrant will be involved in the preliminary and main rounds, which is drawn at 14CET on 4 July, streamed live.

How the draw works

Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan) enter two clubs and those countries' eight representatives – including holders Sporting CP – are among the clubs with the highest coefficients receiving byes to the main round. The other sides start in the preliminary round, with the draws for both rounds made in the same ceremony.

Full coefficient rankings



Preliminary round (27 August to 1 September)

• Seven groups of four, two groups of three.

• The clubs will be split into four seeding pots based on their coefficient.

• Nine clubs, including two of the ten confirmed newcomers starting in the preliminary round, have been pre-selected as mini-tournament hosts and will be drawn separately from Pot 1 before being placed in their appropriate seeding position.

• The remaining clubs in seeding position 4 will be drawn next and placed in the remaining slots in Groups A to G.

• The clubs in position 3 (Pot 3), position 2 (Pot 4) and position 1 (Pot 5) will then be drawn to fill the remaining places in the nine groups.

• The nine group winners go through.

Main round (8 to 13 October)

Path A

• Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• Also in this path are former winners Kairat Almaty, Barcelona and Benfica, and 2008 runners-up Murcia FS.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs have been designated as hosts and will be drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection.

• Due to a decision of the UEFA Emergency Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine cannot meet. Thus Kherson (UKR) cannot be drawn with either Russian team.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and 20th to 22nd will be joined by the preliminary round qualifiers.

• As in the previous draw, sides will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs have been designated as hosts and will be drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions.

• The preliminary round winners will be drawn to fill position 4 in each group, then positions 3, and one place in position 2.

• The winners of each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Elite round & Final tournament

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 18 October.

• The four group winners from 19 to 24 November will progress to the knockout final tournament in late April.

*debutants

Preliminary round

Pot 1 – hosts

Hovocubo (NED) – seeding position 1

Omonia Nicosia (CYP) – seeding position 2

Shkupi 1927 (MKD) – seeding position 2

Varna City (BUL) – seeding position 2

Sjarmtrollan Idrettslag (NOR) – seeding position 2

Allstars Wiener Neustadt (AUT) – seeding position 2

KMF Titograd (MNE) – seeding position 3

AEK Futsal Club (GRE)* – seeding position 3

SMS Viimsi (EST)* – seeding position 4

Pot 2 – seeding position 4

Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL)

Encamp (AND)

Fiorentino (SMR)*

Vængir Júpiters (ISL)*

Sparta Belfast (NIR)*

PYF Saltires (SCO)

Pot 3 – seeding position 3

Dinamo Chisinau (MDA)

Lynx FC (GIB)

Maccabi Nahalat Yitzhak Tel-Aviv (ISR)

KF Tirana (ALB)

Racing Futsal Luxembourg (LUX)

Cardiff University (WAL)

Gazi Üniversitesi (TUR)

Pot 4 – seeding position 2

Futsal Minerva (SUI)

Futsal Gentofte (DEN)

Toulon Elite (FRA)*

London Helvecia (ENG)

Pot 5 – seeding position 1

Leo Futsal Club (ARM)

Miercurea Ciuc (ROU)*

Pinerola Brastislava (SVK)

Lokomotiv Daugavpils (LVA)*

Georgians (GEO)

Luxol St. Andrews (MLT)

TSV Weilimdorf (GER)*

Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Main round

Path B

Pot 6 – hosts

Stalitsa Minsk (BLR) – seeding position 1

Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO) – seeding position 1

Sparta Praha (CZE)* – seeding position 2

Uddevalla (SWE) – seeding position 2

Pot 7 – seeding positions 4, 3 and 2

Preliminary round winners Groups A to I

Pot 8 – seeding position 2

Liburn (KOS)

Pot 9 – seeding position 1

Pesaro (ITA)*

Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)

Path A

Pot 10 – hosts

Halle Gooik (BEL) – seeding position 2

Dobovec (SVN) – seeding position 3

Berettyoujfalu (HUN) – seeding position 4

Vytis (LTU) – seeding position 4

Pot 11 – seeding position 4

Kherson (UKR)

Mostar SG (BIH)

Pot 12 – seeding position 3

Tyumen (RUS)*

Sport Club KPRF (RUS)*

Araz Naxçivan (AZE)

Pot 13 – seeding position 2

Murcia FS (ESP)

Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB)

Ayat (KAZ)*

Pot 14 – seeding position 1

Sporting CP (POR, holders)

Barça (ESP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Benfica (POR)

Calendar

Preliminary round: 27 August–1 September

Main round: 8–13 October

Elite round draw: 14:00CET, 18 October

Elite round: 19–24 November

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 23 or 24 & 25 or 26 April