Sporting end Ugra reign to reach final
Friday 28 April 2017
Ugra Yugorsk 1-2 Sporting CP
Alex Merlim and Dieguinho get the second-half goals as Sporting beat holders Ugra to Sunday's final.
- Sporting CP end reign of holders Ugra Yugosk to reach second UEFA Futsal Cup final
- Leo, once of Kairat Almaty, hits post as Sporting have better first-half chances
- Alex Merlim breaks deadlock as he beats one man and arrows in angled shot
- Ugra respond well but Diogo strikes woodwork on counter for Sporting
- Sporting double lead when Cavinato cuts back and Dieguinho hooks in
- Ugra flying keeper Vladislav Shayakhmetov scores from distance with two minutes left
- Ugra's first European defeat in their 12th fixture
- Sporting's previous final was also in Almaty in 2011, where they lost to Montesilvano
- Man of the match: Alex Merlim