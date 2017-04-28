- 2016/17

Almaty Arena - Almaty
Semi-finals
Ugra
1-2
-
Sporting CP
  • Shayakhmetov 38'11''
  • Alex Merlim 24'46''
  • Dieguinho 33'26''
      #UGRSPO

      Sporting end Ugra reign to reach final

      Friday 28 April 2017 by Paul Saffer

      Ugra Yugorsk 1-2 Sporting CP
      Alex Merlim and Dieguinho get the second-half goals as Sporting beat holders Ugra to Sunday's final.

      Highlights: Watch Sporting dethrone Ugra
      • Sporting CP end reign of holders Ugra Yugosk to reach second UEFA Futsal Cup final
      • Leo, once of Kairat Almaty, hits post as Sporting have better first-half chances
      • Alex Merlim breaks deadlock as he beats one man and arrows in angled shot
      • Ugra respond well but Diogo strikes woodwork on counter for Sporting
      • Sporting double lead when Cavinato cuts back and Dieguinho hooks in
      • Ugra flying keeper Vladislav Shayakhmetov scores from distance with two minutes left
      • Ugra's first European defeat in their 12th fixture
      • Sporting's previous final was also in Almaty in 2011, where they lost to Montesilvano
      • Man of the match: Alex Merlim
