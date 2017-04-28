- 2016/17

Almaty Arena - Almaty
Semi-finals
Inter
3-2
-
Kairat
  • Ricardinho 12'58'', 22'38'' (P)
  • Ortiz 38'42''
  • Cabreúva 4'15''
  • Igor 15'17''
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #INTKAI

      Inter stun Kairat at death to set up Sporting final

      Friday 28 April 2017 by Paul Saffer

      Inter FS 3-2 Kairat Almaty
      Ortiz turned in a corner from two-goal Ricardinho with 78 seconds left to send Inter into Sunday's final with Sporting CP.

      Highlights: Ricardinho stunner, Inter win thriller
      Highlights: Ricardinho stunner, Inter win thriller
      • Inter FS captain Ortiz scores late to win thrilling semi-final with hosts Kairat Almaty
      • Kairat winter signing Cabreúva curls in shot under five minutes into European debut
      • Ricardinho beats man with brilliant flick before striking to equalise for Inter
      • Douglas Junior sets up Igor to restore Kairat advantage before break
      • Higuita makes superb double save at start of second half as Inter pick up game
      • Ricardinho levels from spot after Douglas fouls Rafael
      • Ortiz sweeps in Ricardinho corner with 78 seconds left to win it
      • Sole three-time champions Inter into seventh final to face Sporting CP on Sunday
      • Kairat will play Ugra Yugorsk for bronze medal
      • 10,238 crowd second highest in UEFA Futsal Cup history
      • Man of the match: Ricardinho

      Reaction
      Jesús Velasco, Inter coach
      We didn't have much time to prepare it, it went well, but it was difficult. Every time Higuita came out we were in danger, but in the second half we improved, we had to take risks to get       the ball and play our game. [Ricardinho] has a mindset and the character to do what he does. He does well, and sometimes he also goes wrong, but he asks for the ball and he takes responsibility at the key moments."

      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      ©Sportsfile
      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 21 May 2019

      Related Items

      Sporting end Ugra reign to reach final
      28/04/2017

      LiveSporting end Ugra reign to reach final

      Ugra Yugorsk 1-2 Sporting CPAlex Merlim and Dieguinho get the second-half goals as Sporting beat holders Ugra to Sunday's final.
      UEFA Futsal Cup: what you need to know
      27/04/2017

      LiveUEFA Futsal Cup: what you need to know

      With the finals kicking off on Friday in Almaty, we give you the key pointers as hosts Kairat Almaty, Inter FS, Sporting CP and holders Ugra Yugorsk compete for the European club title.
      Where to watch the 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup
      26/04/2017

      LiveWhere to watch the 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup

      The 2017 UEFA Futsal Cup – involving Inter FS, Kairat Almaty, Sporting CP and Ugra Yugorsk – kicks off on Friday. Find out how to watch the tournament where you live.
      Download the UEFA Futsal Cup finals programme
      25/04/2017

      LiveDownload the UEFA Futsal Cup finals programme

      Get the lowdown on the last four and all you need to know about the event in Almaty in the official UEFA Futsal Cup programme, available to download here.
      Sporting end Ugra reign to reach final
      28/04/2017

      LiveSporting end Ugra reign to reach final

      Ugra Yugorsk 1-2 Sporting CPAlex Merlim and Dieguinho get the second-half goals as Sporting beat holders Ugra to Sunday's final.