UEFA Futsal Champions League final: Barça vs Sporting

Barça will take on Sporting CP in Monday's UEFA Futsal Champions League final from 20:00 CET at Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar, Croatia, after winning through in the eight-team event.



The action began with Wednesday and Thursday's last-eight ties in the expanded finals before Sporting beat Inter FS and holders Barça defeated Kairat Almaty on Saturday.

Semi-final highlights: Barca 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Both teams are in the final for the fifth time, with Barça aiming for a fourth title and the competition's third successful defence. However, they are in these finals without a key man from those past three triumphs, captain Sergio Lozano.

Sporting are seeking a second crown, only two years on from their first, and again face Daniel Shiraishi, who could snare a record-equalling fourth having been part of the Inter teams that beat Sporting in the finals of 2017 and 2018. Sporting welcome back Vinicuis Rocha from semi-final suspension.



Views from the camps

Andreu Plaza, Barça coach: "It will be a difficult match. Sporting have played four of the last five finals; they are a very solid team. They are so compact, they defend well, they attack well, they have a mastery of all aspects of play."

Daniel Shiraishi, Barça player: "They are a solid team. They are strong, they know the competition well. It will be a great match."

Semi-fighlights: Inter 2-5 Sporting

Nuno Dias, Sporting coach: "They are one of the best teams in the world with great players in every position. Anyone who follows the game will agree on that. However, I think it will be a 50-50 match. We are in one of the best periods since I came to Sporting in terms of togetherness and spirit, so it will be a great match."

Alex Merlim, Sporting player: “The final is where all the teams want to be and we have two strong teams. I hope both teams can put on a good show."

Road to the final

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 28 April

Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)

Barça 2-0 Dobovec



Quarter-final highlights: Sporting 3-2 KPRF

Thursday 29 April

Inter FS 3-0 Ugra Yugorsk

Sporting CP 3-2 KPRF

Semi-finals:

Saturday 1 May

Inter FS 2-5 Sporting CP

Barça 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Meet the teams

Barça:

Road to the final: Prishtina W9-2 (h, round of 32), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 W2-1 (h, round of 16), Dobovec W2-0 (n, quarter-finals), Kairat W3-2 (n, semi-finals)

Top scorer: Ferrao 5 (4 in finals)

Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)

2019/20: winners

Final record: W3 L1

In brief: Hope for only the third successful title defence after Castellón (2002 & 2003) and Inter (2017 & 2018, both final wins against Sporting)

Barça's three titles

Final tournament appearances:

2020: winners, hosts (W2-1 vs Murcia, Barcelona)

2019: third place

2018: third place, co-hosts

2015: runners-up (L2-3 vs Kairat, Lisbon)

2014: winners (W5-2aet vs FC Dynamo, Baku)

2013: third place

2012: winners, hosts (W3-1 vs FC Dynamo, Lleida)

Sporting CP:

Road to the final: Gentofte W12-1 (h, round of 32), Chrudim W5-1 (h, round of 16), KPRF W3-2 (n, quarter-finals), Inter FS W5-2 (n, semi-finals)

Top scorer: Diego Cavinato 6 (3 in finals)

Previous best: winners (2019)

Final record: W1 L3

2019/20: elite round

In brief: Won the first rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19 – and hosted the only previous eight-team finals in the first UEFA Futsal Cup of 2001/02.

2019 highlights: Sporting claim title in Almaty

Final tournament appearances

2019: winners (W2-1 vs Kairat, Almaty)

2018: runners-up (L2-5 vs Inter, Zaragoza)

2017: runners-up (L0-7 vs Inter, Almaty)

2015: third place, hosts

2012: fourth place

2011: runners-up (L2-5 vs Montesilvano, Almaty)

2002: semi-finalists, hosts

Past meetings

2015 semi-final (Lisbon): Barça 5-3 Sporting (Dyego, Aicardo, Ferrao played for Barça; João Matos played for Sporting; Dyego and João Matos both scored)

2012 semi-final (Lleida): Barça 5-1 Sporting (João Matos played for Sporting)