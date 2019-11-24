Barça, KPRF, Murcia, Tyumen into Futsal Champions League finals: elite round report

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round has produced the four 2019/20 finalists

Results

The four group winners progress to the knockout finals, at a venue to be confirmed, scheduled for 23 or 24 and 25 or 26 April.

Through: Barça (ESP), KPRF (RUS), Murcia FS (ESP), Tyumen (RUS)

Group A

Through: KPRF (RUS, hosts)

Eliminated: Dobovec (SVN), Halle-Gooik (BEL), Mostar SG (BIH)

Debutants KPRF came from behind against Dobovec in Moscow to prevail 5-2 for the win the Russian side needed to reach the finals at their opponents’ expense.

Both teams had beaten Halle-Gooik and Mostar, the first Bosnian team to reach the elite round since Tango Sarajevo in 2013/14.

Group B

Through: Tyumen (RUS, hosts)

Eliminated: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Novo Vrijeme (CRO), Ayat (KAZ)

Tyumen beat fellow debutants Ayat and drew with Novo Vrijeme before defeating holders Sporting 3-1 to reach the finals.

Tyumen’s Bruno Taffy had previously helped Inter FS beat Sporting in the 2018 final.

Log in for free to watch the highlights How Sporting won the 2019 title in Almaty

Group C

Through: Murcia FS (ESP)

Eliminated: Pesaro (ITA), Benfica (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts)

Murcia beat two former champions in Kairat (just as in the main round) and Benfica, before two late goals gave them a 3-3 draw against Pesaro, the record eighth different Italian club to grace the elite round.



Murcia are into the finals for the first time since finishing runners-up in 2008.

In their penultimate game, Kairat became the first club to reach 80 games in this competition.

Group D

Through: Barça (ESP)

Eliminated: Kherson (UKR), Sparta Praha (CZE), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)