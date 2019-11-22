Barça, KPRF through: Futsal Champions League elite round guide

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round runs until Sunday.

The four group winners will progress to the knockout finals, at a venue to be confirmed, scheduled for 23 or 24 and 25 or 26 April.

Through so far: Barça (ESP), KPRF (RUS)

Elite round groups

Group A (complete)

Through: KPRF (RUS, hosts)

Eliminated: Dobovec (SVN), Halle-Gooik (BEL), Mostar SG (BIH)

Debutants KPRF came from behind against Dobovec in Moscow to prevail 5-2 for the win the Russian side needed to reach the finals at their opponents’ expense.

Both teams had beaten Halle-Gooik and Mostar, the first Bosnian team to reach the elite round since Tango Sarajevo in 2013/14.

Group B (ends Sunday)

Could still go through: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Tyumen (RUS, hosts)

Eliminated: Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme (CRO)

Sporting have defeated Novo Vrijeme, just as in last season’s elite round, and Ayat.

Tyumen must win against the holders on Sunday after beating fellow debutants Ayat but drawing with Novo Vrijeme.

Group C (ends Sunday)

Could still go through: Murcia FS (ESP), Pesaro (ITA)

Eliminated: Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts), Benfica (POR)

2008 runners-up Murcia have beaten two former champions in Kairat (just as in the main round) and Benfica, meaning they will go through with a point against debutants Pesaro on Sunday.

Pesaro, the record eighth different Italian club to grace the elite round, defeated Benfica and lost 5-3 to Kairat but are the only side who can catch Murcia, needing a win (though the victory will need to be by three goals to overtake Murcia if Kairat overcame Benfica).



Kairat cannot go through even if they ended up equal on six points with Murcia and Pesaro due to their goal difference in the potential three-way head-to-head tie-break.

Group D (ends Saturday)

Through: Barça (ESP)

Eliminated: Kherson (UKR), Sparta Praha (CZE), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)