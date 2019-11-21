Barça through: Futsal Champions League elite round guide

The UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round runs until Sunday.

Matches

The four group winners will progress to the knockout finals, at a venue to be confirmed, scheduled for 23 or 24 and 25 or 26 April.

Through so far: Barça (ESP)

Elite round groups

Group A (ends Friday)

Could still go through: KPRF (RUS, hosts), Dobovec (SVN)

Eliminated: Mostar SG (BIH), Halle-Gooik (BEL)

Debutants KPRF, must beat Dobovec on Friday with the Slovenian side ahead on goal difference

Both teams have bearen Halle-Gooik and Mostar, the first Bosnian team to reach the elite round since Tango Sarajevo in 2013/14.

Group B (ends Sunday)

Could still go through: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Tyumen (RUS, hosts), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme (CRO)

Sporting defeated Novo Vrijeme, just as in last season’s elite round, and Tyumen beat Ayat on Thursday.

Tyumen and Ayat are both enjoying debut campaigns.

How Kairat won the 2019 title in Almaty

Group C (ends Sunday):

Could still go through: Benfica (POR), Murcia FS (ESP), Pesaro (ITA), Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts)

Murcia beat Kairat (just as in the main round) and Pesaro defeated Benfica on Thursday.

Kairat, who hosted last season's finals in Almaty, welcome fellow former winners Benfica, 2008 runners-up Murcia and debutants Pesaro, the record eighth different Italian club to grace the elite round.

Both Kairat's UEFA competition meetings with Benfica have ended 3-3 (including the 2011 third-place match, which the hosts won on penalties in Almaty). Benfica beat Kairat 3-1 in August's Masters Cup.

Group D (ends Saturday)

Through: Barça (ESP)

Eliminated: Kherson (UKR), Sparta Praha (CZE), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)